Digital Advertising Industry Veteran Joins DoubleVerify to Spearhead Attention Division’s Expansion

Daniel Slotwiner will lead all attention efforts at DV, from product innovation to commercialization and the development of industry research and performance insights

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Daniel Slotwiner to Senior Vice President of Attention. In this role, Slotwiner will oversee all attention initiatives at DV including product innovation, go-to-market strategy and commercialization activities, as well as the development of attention-based industry research and campaign performance insights and recommendations.

“As advertisers face economic uncertainty, the need to understand and improve media outcomes is essential,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “That’s why some of the world’s largest brands are using DV’s MRC-accredited Authentic Attention solution to measure and optimize campaign performance. The appointment of Daniel as head of attention further solidifies our commitment to helping our clients leverage attention to improve media outcomes. Daniel brings over two decades of experience in performance measurement and ad effectiveness that has helped hundreds of the world’s top brands drive bottom-line results.”

As the Director of Advertising Research at Facebook for ten years, Slotwiner led a team in evaluating ad effectiveness and improving performance for advertisers. Previously, at Google, he focused on competitive research and panel-based measurement solutions. Most recently, Slotwiner served as VP of Measurement, Insights, and Product Marketing Manager at GoPuff, helping the company activate its data for its retail media business.

“DoubleVerify is ubiquitous in the advertising ecosystem and is well-positioned to drive actionable, attention-based measurement,” said Slotwiner. “I am excited to take DV’s Attention solutions to the next level and help drive campaign performance for brands and agencies, while being part of a dynamic and growing team at DV.”

Traditional KPIs like viewability and clicks fail to determine an ad’s impact on viewers, while regulatory changes and the deprecation of personal identifiers are challenging existing audience targeting methods. To address these issues, advertisers are turning to attention metrics as a means to gauge ad presentation, user engagement and campaign performance.

In his new role, Daniel will also lead the DV Attention Lab™ – a multidisciplinary team consisting of data scientists, product experts, and marketing analysts tasked with providing advertisers with sophisticated, attention-based insights and recommendations on campaign performance, and promulgating industry benchmark reports, best practice guides, illustrative case studies, and more.

“We launched the DV Attention Lab™ with the goal of helping advertisers unlock actionable attention data to maximize campaign performance,” Zagorsk continued. “Daniel is also well positioned to lead the DV Attention Lab™ and develop attention-based measurement insights and research to inform campaign optimization strategies for the global brands DV serves.”

DV Attention Lab™ launched in October of 2022 and is powered by DV Authentic AttentionⓇ – an MRC-accredited, performance solution that analyzes over 50 data points on a digital ad’s exposure and the consumer’s engagement with a digital ad and device – in real time. DV Authentic AttentionⓇ assesses an ad’s entire presentation for exposure, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics like viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, audibility, and more. For engagement, DV Authentic AttentionⓇ examines key user-initiated events that occur while the ad creative is displayed, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact Sales@DoubleVerify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Chris Harihar



chris@crenshawcomm.com