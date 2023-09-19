Digimarc Launches Industry-First Secure, Automated, Fair, and Efficient (SAFE™) Digital Copyright Protection

Digimarc Validate Empowers Content Owners in an Era of Generative AI

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authenticate—Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), the pioneer and widely-recognized leader in digital watermarking, today announced that Digimarc Validate has expanded its powerful identification and protection capabilities to the digital world. Digimarc Validate is the industry’s first offering to empower content owners and creators with the ability to convey copyright ownership of images and digital media assets. The combination of Digimarc’s SAFE™ digital watermarks and detection software enable this new offering to form the foundation of a trusted and scalable digital asset ecosystem, critical in an era of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).









“Digimarc is well-known for protecting valuable assets, guarding the world’s currency, medicine, food, and more,” said Digimarc President and CEO, Riley McCormack. “We are excited to extend this powerful protection to the digital world today because the time for digital content owners to act is now. GenAI has changed the rules, and once new digital assets are distributed or published for the first time, the ability to protect those valuable assets is forever gone.”

Much of the digital content being used to train GenAI models is copyrighted, it’s just not digitally identified as such. Digimarc Validate applies digital watermarks to original digital content before distribution – analogous to adding a machine-readable “©” to those images – providing a clear signal of content ownership and authenticity. Under section 1202(b) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, the rights of owners of watermarked assets are better protected.

“Digimarc Validate enables copyright owners to avail themselves of the benefits of watermarking, which include support of a potential DMCA Section 1202(b) claim,” said John Tehranian, Founding Partner, One LLP. “This DMCA claim provides distinct remedies from copyright infringement without requiring a registration and offers the potential to recover statutory damages and attorney’s fees prior to the occurrence of an actual infringement, while potentially blunting a fair use defense.”

Anchored by its powerful and proven covert digital watermarking technology, Digimarc Validate provides digital content owners with an affordable and self-serve way to add a multi-layered and machine-readable identifier to digital assets. This identifier can communicate other essential digital asset attributes in addition to ownership and copyright, including authenticity, provenance, and more.

“The risk content owners face from failing to add an identifier to their digital assets before distribution or publication goes beyond ‘just’ misuse and theft,” said Digimarc Chief Product Officer, Ken Sickles. “Digimarc is working with industry stakeholders who understand Digimarc Validate will be foundational to an ecosystem of trust, authenticity, and security in the online world. In the future your digital assets will make ecommerce transactions more trustworthy, email more secure, and social media a safer place, but just like with copyright protection, the ability to capture these benefits is gone once the assets have been distributed or published.”

SAFE™ Detection Software and Services

Available today, Digimarc Validate provides immediate digital copyright protection and is the only solution available that is powered by the unique advantages of SAFE™ digital watermarks. Digimarc also offers its SAFE™ detection software and services to a growing number of partners – including machine learning systems, ecommerce marketplaces, security software providers, social media platforms, and many more – to power a trusted and scalable digital asset ecosystem.

By reading the instructions conveyed by a SAFE™ digital watermark, GenAI model training powered by SAFE™ detection software and services makes it easy for GenAI companies to identify content that is owned by others prior to ingestion. This allows GenAI companies to avoid the certainty of costly legal battles over the unauthorized use of copyrighted material today, and avoid exposure to financial damages, injunctions, and forced re-training of models in the future. SAFE™ detection software and services also provide additional benefits to GenAI companies, such as the avoidance of model collapse and the realization of efficiencies in input labeling and other model-training steps.

