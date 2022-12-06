Dialpad Transforms Work with Industry Defining ‘Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence’ Category

New category will reshape employee collaboration and unlock customer satisfaction

Dialpad’s Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform and self-learning engine bring automation and actionable, real-time insights to businesses and contact centers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc. today announced its new Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform™, bringing together contact center, sales, voice, meetings and messaging with integrated real-time Ai capabilities to analyze conversations, automate workflows and deliver predictive insights that enable value-driven action. Built to unify customer service, sales communication and employee collaboration, Dialpad’s new platform is the culmination of years of Ai-related research and development in speech recognition and natural language processing, coupled with technological acquisitions in semantic search and digital contact center solutions. Customer demand drives Dialpad’s continued growth and the creation of this new category that unifies contact center services with communications to harness the benefits of Ai together with cloud for instant deployment, infinite scale, and ultimate flexibility.

Legacy business communications platforms and contact centers were designed for a workplace that no longer exists – and limit business potential. Today’s hybrid workplace and the workplace of the future rely on AI. In fact, 92% of large companies reported achieving returns on their Ai investments in 2022 – an increase from 48% in 2017 (New Vantage Partners). Dialpad’s Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform transforms how the world works together – it is the only cloud-native, unified workspace that is accessible from any location and device, with actionable, proprietary Ai insights embedded across sales, service, product, and people operations to help make every company a customer-centric organization.

“Every company is looking for new ways to engage with customers for faster sales cycles, easier expansions, and higher retention to adapt amid today’s economic uncertainty and the hybrid working world – and old software and tools founded on legacy systems aren’t built to provide the insights companies need,” said Craig Walker, CEO and Founder of Dialpad. “Dialpad’s Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform is industry defining and will lead businesses of all sizes into the future, helping customers unlock tremendous advances in collaboration, productivity, customer satisfaction, and revenue for long-term growth.”

Dialpad’s Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform harnesses more than 3.34 billion minutes of real-time Ai data, and seamlessly combines the industry’s most advanced Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice, Ai Meetings, and Ai Messaging in one with industry-leading accuracy. Dialpad Ai uses built-in speech recognition and natural language processing to deliver insights and automate employee and customer workflows.

“Managing a workday in different interfaces and toggling between various windows and tabs adds unnecessary complexity and frustration for users and slows them down,” said Brian Peterson, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Dialpad. “With Dialpad, employees can support customers and collaborate with colleagues all in one, Ai-Powered workspace, simplifying their day-to-day.”

Dialpad Ai powers all Dialpad products:

Ai Contact Center – Includes the world’s most advanced Ai Contact Center with omnichannel (Voice and Digital), Ai CSAT, Ai Virtual Agents, Ai Agent Assist, Workforce Engagement Management, and more

– Includes the world’s most advanced Ai Contact Center with omnichannel (Voice and Digital), Ai CSAT, Ai Virtual Agents, Ai Agent Assist, Workforce Engagement Management, and more Ai Sales – Drives revenue and sales productivity with feature-rich conversational intelligence, Ai coaching, sentiment analysis, playbook adherence and full integration with your favorite CRM

– Drives revenue and sales productivity with feature-rich conversational intelligence, Ai coaching, sentiment analysis, playbook adherence and full integration with your favorite CRM Ai Voice – Delivers the industry’s most reliable Ai phone system that helps teams and businesses stay connected and productive from anywhere, on any device and integrates seamlessly with Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and more

– Delivers the industry’s most reliable Ai phone system that helps teams and businesses stay connected and productive from anywhere, on any device and integrates seamlessly with Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and more Ai Meetings – Includes live transcription, Ai notes, action items, and more for secure collaboration from anywhere. Built for the hybrid and virtual workplace

– Includes live transcription, Ai notes, action items, and more for secure collaboration from anywhere. Built for the hybrid and virtual workplace Ai Messaging – Brings teams and customers together from anywhere and includes team chat and text messaging

This announcement comes on the heels of a very successful year-to-date for Dialpad, including:

Record Financial Growth – Raised $170 million in new venture financing, led by ICONIQ Capital to further develop its Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform and expand globally.

– Raised $170 million in new venture financing, led by ICONIQ Capital to further develop its Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform and expand globally. Global Expansion – Introduced its Ai Contact Center, complete with new digital channels and Ai virtual agent support, to Australia and New Zealand – and announced Dialpad for Startups, a part of the company’s signature Dialpad for Good umbrella of programming and resources aimed at supporting underrepresented founders and small businesses beyond the technology sector, in the same regions.

– Introduced its Ai Contact Center, complete with new digital channels and Ai virtual agent support, to Australia and New Zealand – and announced Dialpad for Startups, a part of the company’s signature Dialpad for Good umbrella of programming and resources aimed at supporting underrepresented founders and small businesses beyond the technology sector, in the same regions. Industry Recognition – Recognized across a variety of well-respected industry awards, including Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies award, Inc. Best in Business, CRN, Stevie Awards, and RemoteTech Breakthrough, among others, and also named a Leader in the 2022 Frost Radar™: North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market, and a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

