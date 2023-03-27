Deol Data Strategically Appoints Ravi Singh to Its Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deol Data, Inc., a leading technology consulting company focused on driving digital transformation and accelerating innovation, has announced the appointment of Ravi Singh to its Advisory Board. Ravi brings over 20 years of experience in the consulting industry and is widely respected for his vision, leadership, and his role as a connector across multiple sectors. Ravi has been instrumental in several infrastructure initiatives in Los Angeles and nationally and has been an active member of the community through his roles with both the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce and the L.A. Veterans Chamber of Commerce.





Vik Deol, CEO, and Founder of Deol Data Inc., said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ravi as one of the founding members of our Advisory Board. His extensive knowledge of business development in the commercial and federal sectors will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of growth. Industry leaders like Ravi whom are genuinely excited about helping small businesses are rare to find and we couldn’t be more excited to have Ravi’s expertise help us drive towards the next phases of growth. Ravi will play an instrumental role helping grow the Deol Data Consortium, which is a diverse and inclusive network of small businesses across California which brings top tier talent for agencies to utilize.”

Ravi’s experience has given him a holistic view of the consulting industry, where he saw the underutilization of small businesses across different levels of consulting. Ravi states, “Deol Data is an incredible company with amazing growth capabilities, and I see firsthand the innovations not just in technology and consulting but also in transforming how governments can utilize small businesses. It is an honor to serve as an advisor as the company accelerates to its next leaps of growth.”

As Deol Data continues to expand rapidly across the U.S., the new Advisory Board positions will serve as a guidepost, focusing on corporate strategy and opportunity development. In 2022, Deol Data experienced significant business growth while also increasing the number of its small business partners, including those owned by women, LGBTQ individuals, veterans, and minorities. For more information about Deol Data, please visit www.deoldata.com.

