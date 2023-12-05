DemandSkill Names Tim Hepburn Director of Customer Success

Experienced Professional with Record of Success will Accelerate Growth for New AI-Powered B2B Demand Generation/Sales Pipeline Platform

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–DemandSkill, a new sales and marketing pipeline acceleration platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today named Tim Hepburn as Director of Customer Success. Hepburn joins DemandSkill from Anteriad (formerly known as True Influence) where he was senior director of operations. He held a number of customer success positions with the company with extensive experience selling into Fortune 500 accounts.









“We are delighted to have Tim join our team to raise the profile of DemandSkill to our customers and prospects,” said Amy Winchell, managing director, DemandSkill. “We continue to break new ground for our platform and adding key team members to accelerate the company’s growth.”

“The DemandSkill technology platform is a powerful solution for targeting intent-driven global sales and marketing pipeline opportunities,” said Hepburn. “I’m very impressed by ways this platform will accelerate sales opportunities for clients who can benefit from DemandSkill’s natural language processing (NLP), semantic analysis, and intent algorithms to efficiently identify high value prospects who are ready to buy.”

Prior to joining Anteriad/True Influence, Hepburn was a Customer Success Data Specialist with Harte Hank Market Intelligence. He has a degree in Psychology from the University of Montana.

About DemandSkill

DemandSkill’s platform leverages data from telemarketing, email marketing, digital marketing and traditional marketing efforts from trades shows, webinars, and public relations that takes clients from strategy sessions through to execution lead QA and reporting. The platform has an eight-point quality assurance process that delivers quality leads through multiple communications points.

The DemandSkill program works in the parameters of any organization’s budget to deliver high-quality lead acquisition and nurturing programs from initial contact through to a closed sale. DemandSkill customers gain more time to develop customized and personalized marketing campaigns to drive new impactful business opportunities.

DemandSkill is an innovator for an AI-powered sales and marketing lead generation and sales pipeline acceleration platform designed for global sales and marketing teams. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, go to www.demandskill.com.

Twitter @demandskill

LinkedIn @demandskill (https://www.linkedin.com/company/demandskill/)

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



714-832-8716



949-231-2965



[email protected]