Demand Generation Increased Marketing Revenue Generation and Returns by +35% in FY23, According to New Research from Alexander Group

Nearly half of organizations with top-performing demand generation programs anticipate exceeding revenue expectations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alexander Group, the leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, today unveiled the results of its 2023 Demand Generation Performance and Investment Insights research. As competition across industries continues to intensify, demand generation strategies are evolving to support heightened revenue growth. The research shows that 70 percent of participating organizations reported a shift from “last” touch to first touch, linear, position-based or decay-based attribution models. These organizations report more efficient, more productive demand generation performance than ever before, with an overall average revenue growth rate of 6–10 percent. The findings, which were collected from organizations with top-performing demand generation programs, include a unique look into demand generation and marketing priorities moving into 2024.





“We’re seeing emerging maturity of leading organizations’ demand generation activities, giving them a significant advantage when it comes to capturing market share and growing revenue in the months and years to come,” said Kevan Savage, Principal, Marketing Practice at Alexander Group. “Investment in demand generation is currently higher than ever, and we expect continued growth in this area as organizations realize the many benefits of modern marketing strategies.”

Key takeaways from the research include:

Demand Generation Investment is Growing: Respondents report a shift in demand generation activities, increasing overall demand generation investment by +55% in FY23 and adding a variety of winning strategies to their toolboxes. These include leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and search engine optimization (SEO) for mid-funnel demand-focused educational content, as well as introducing programmatic personalization and account-based marketing. In addition, these organizations report 10–20%+ pipeline yield stemming from cross-functional paid partnerships, roundtables and virtual forums.

“Leading organizations are already delivering increased ROI related to demand generation—and this is just the beginning,” said Savage. “As we continue to assist clients with organizing and optimizing their marketing departments alongside optimization of demand generation activities, this research will serve as a backdrop to improve performance and investment profiles.”

Research Methodology

Alexander Group compiled these findings by surveying C-suite, marketing and sales leaders from more than 250 companies across eight industries (business services, distribution, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, media and technology) to uncover their current demand generation habits and performance.

To learn more about how demand generation can help organizations across industries drive revenue growth, visit https://www.alexandergroup.com/research/briefings/marketing-demand-generation-performance-investments-study-briefing.

Additionally, to learn more about how Alexander Group can help your organization act on these findings, visit https://www.alexandergroup.com/capabilities/marketing/.

