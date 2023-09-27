De’Longhi Debuts New Cold Extraction Technology to Fulfill Consumers’ Growing Desire for Iced Coffee Beverages

The Brand is Indulging Consumer Preferences to Maintain Their Daily Coffee Rituals Over Nearly Everything Else – Including Giving Up Social Media – With The Latest Innovation

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–De’Longhi, a global leader in the espresso and specialty coffee category and recent disruptor in drip coffee, has expanded its offerings with the launch of its first-to-market, Cold Extraction Technology ahead of National Coffee Day. De’Longhi is now broadening its expertise to include cold brew to fulfill ongoing consumer demand for iced beverages.









This announcement comes on the heels of a recent survey* conducted by the brand which shows how much consumers value their daily coffee routine and what they would go without to keep it. Results reveal that Americans consider coffee as one of the most important parts of their day – preferred over having breakfast, checking social media or reading the news.

To maintain their coffee routines, of all U.S. adult coffee drinkers:

32% would give up scrolling social media for up to a year.

nearly a third (31%) would give up quality sleep for up to a week.

31% of single people would give up dating for up to a year and 11% of people in a relationship would give up seeing their partner for up to a year.

Nearly half (49%) would give up drinking alcoholic beverages for up to a year.

And of daily cold brew drinkers, 41% would give up social media and 30% would give up dating or being with their partner for up to a week to keep their beloved, cold coffee beverage a part of their daily ritual!

The traditional preparation method for cold brew requires ground coffee to be steeped in water for an extended period of up to 24 hours. Now, through De’Longhi’s proprietary Cold Extraction Technology, the Eletta Explore with Cold Brew can deliver a cup of cold brew in under three minutes and La Specialista Arte Evo with Cold Brew can do so in under five minutes, bringing the next iteration of cold brew available on demand and ready in mere minutes, in addition to the wide variety of hot beverage recipes also available on these espresso machines.

“We strive to simplify the espresso and coffee making process while maintaining the quality of our products,” said Mike Prager, North America CEO, De’Longhi Group and Capital Brands. “Considering the rise in popularity of cold brew and other iced beverages, we wanted to incorporate even more features into our machines to address consumer demand while keeping true to our core competency in espresso.”

De’Longhi is the first brand to offer cold brew in both fully automatic (Eletta Explore with Cold Brew) and specialty pump (La Specialista Arte Evo) espresso machines. The proprietary technology is engineered to extract the flavors of the coffee beans at low pressure with room-temperature water and was developed in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association.

As part of the launch, De’Longhi debuted a cinematic film directed by Bennett Miller that features global brand ambassador, Brad Pitt. The film is a continuation of De’Longhi’s Perfetto campaign and revolves around the integral role that coffee plays in our day-to-day lives, and the powerful role that coffee has to connect people.

“Each collaboration with Brad Pitt in our Perfetto campaign exemplifies what our recent survey results shared with us – that our coffee routines are a cherished part of our day,” said Maria Colon, Vice President of Marketing & Consumer Experience for De’Longhi North America. “As the leaders in espresso globally, we’re encouraging consumers to take time for themselves to enjoy their deeply personal, daily coffee rituals – which now, can include cold brew at home in addition to our existing, fantastic hot espresso options.”

The campaign and new product launch will be supported through out of home and national TV placements, a full digital marketing plan, retail-specific initiatives, social media and PR & Events in Q4 in both U.S. and Canada.

The Eletta Explore with Cold Brew’s features include:

50+ hot and cold recipes including espresso, cappuccino, latte, iced cappuccino, iced latte, cold brew and more.

The LatteCrema™ Hot and Cold Foam Technology that delivers either velvety cold foam or a textured microfoam for classic espresso-based beverages, served iced or hot.

A built-in 13 setting grinder that delivers a consistent dose of freshly ground coffee for each drink made.

The La Specialista Arte Evo’s features include:

A built-in conical burr grinder with eight settings that expertly grinds coffee beans in a single and double dose, and now cold brew.

A commercial-style wand for crafting consistent and smooth microfoam for latte art.

A professional barista toolkit that includes a dosing and tamping guide along with a tamping mat that ensures you will pull a perfect shot, every time.

Eletta Explore with Cold Extraction retails for $1,999.95 and La Specialista Arte Evo retails for $749.95 and both are available at DeLonghi.com, Williams Sonoma, Amazon and other retail partners in US and Canada.

To learn more about De’Longhi’s latest campaign, including the latest releases and other premium specialty coffee machines, visit DeLonghi.com. View the campaign video on De’Longhi’s YouTube.

De’Longhi Group

The De’Longhi Group is based in Treviso, Italy and is on the forefront of the small domestic appliance category with a range of premium products under four internationally renowned brands; De’Longhi, Kenwood, Braun and nutribullet®. The De’Longhi Group is committed to continuing their mission to create exceptional products that improve the lives of the consumer through innovative technologies and unparalleled design.

The De’Longhi brand is based in Treviso Italy and the global leader in espresso and comfort products. Highest quality, high Italian design and meaningful product innovations are the core values of the De’Longhi brand. De’Longhi is present in over 123 countries and creates products in three main categories: espresso, specialty cooking and home comfort. After more than a century of perfecting its products, De´Longhi remains committed to creating innovations that bring convenience and style into every customer’s home; making the everyday better. For more information visit www.delonghi.com.

*All figures are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,506 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between September 5 – 7, 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

Contacts

Josephine Mallari



Current Global



312.929.0519



jmallari@currentglobal.com