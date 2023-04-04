Deliveright Releases Grasshopper 3.0 to Power Logistics Operations for Retail and Delivery Companies

Proprietary platform manages and provides complete visibility from pickup to the final mile

LEXINGTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deliveright, the company behind leading AI-powered logistics and delivery platform Grasshopper, is releasing version 3.0 to empower retailers and delivery companies with a more customizable and streamlined solution for all their shipping needs.

With a specialty in logistics and final-mile delivery of big and bulky goods, Grasshopper is the only technology platform that incorporates an order management system (OMS), a warehouse management system (WMS), and a transportation management system (TMS) for a genuine end-to-end solution. This combination creates unmatched visibility, reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies to help improve customers’ bottom line.

“The number one challenge eCommerce leaders, traditional retailers, and logistics providers have is the struggle to find technology that can effectively manage warehouses, transportation, and final-mile deliveries on a nationwide basis,” said Doug Ladden, co-founder and CEO of Deliveright. “Grasshopper 3.0 proves our commitment to providing a holistic solution for managing the entire logistics process using just one platform, from pickups of items to fleet routing, invoicing and more, complete with up-to-the-minute visibility from dock to doorstep.”

Other benefits of the upgraded platform include:

New APIs that integrate with almost any system (e.g. Quickbooks for invoicing and collecting payments)

Improved analytics capabilities to help identify problems and inform decisions (e.g. where damages are occurring)

AI-powered optimized scheduling for more efficiency across the supply chain

A multi-user ecosystem allowing carriers to host customers

Freedom to add modules and customize features based on need, via license

Upgraded mobile app

“In 1997, all we needed was one truck to manage the volume of deliveries; there was no indication that logistics would become such a critical and complex process,” said Jim Clark, founder of Clark’s White Glove Delivery. “Today we have six locations and over 250 deliveries daily, and the technology we were relying on to operate every inch of our business lacked the innovation to compete in this new, far more demanding landscape. Controlling costs and efficiency are vital for survival, but Grasshopper’s comprehensive technology allows us to confidently report delivery accuracy of 99%—it has everything we can possibly need to succeed without a big IT team or other costly resources.”

Research from KPMG finds that 60% of organizations are prepared to invest in digital technology to boost supply chain processes but PwC reports that 83% of executives have not seen the results they expected from their supply chain technology investments. But all technologies are not created equal—to improve efficiency, a logistics platform must be capable of managing every segment of the supply chain, with communication between carriers, from the first to the final mile of the delivery.

To learn more about Deliveright and Grasshopper, visit www.deliveright.com and www.grasshopperlabs.io.

Deliveright connects retailers to a nationwide network of local delivery companies with Grasshopper, the industry’s most robust AI-powered logistics platform. Grasshopper automates manual supply chain processes and complicated logistics, and uniquely combines order management (OMS), warehouse management (WMS), and transportation management services (TMS), increasing efficiency exponentially. Grasshopper enables real-time data and delivery tracking from the point of origin to the final destination for both shippers and consumers. Headquartered in NC, Deliveright has evolved from its roots in white-glove delivery of big and bulky goods to serve deliveries of all shapes and sizes and licenses its technology to delivery and freight companies across North America and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.deliveright.com/.

