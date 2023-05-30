DealHub Supercharges its CPQ Platform with Subscription Management Built Natively on HubSpot Sales Hub CRM

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dealhub–DealHub.io, the leading provider of NextGen CPQ, announces today the release of DealHub Subscription Management for HubSpot Sales Hub CRM. The new platform addition runs natively within Sales Hub and expands the ability of DealHub CPQ to support all recurring revenue streams.

Managing recurring revenue models and dynamic subscription plans has become increasingly complex.



DealHub Subscription Management simplifies the process by automating and facilitating critical subscription actions, including renewals, upgrades, downgrades, co-termed expansions, cancellations and other contract amendments. With its centralized view of the entire subscription lifecycle and residing directly within Sales Hub, DealHub Subscription Management provides organizations of all sizes the power to streamline quoting and contracting processes, optimize revenue potential, and effortlessly support flow-through to their billing, revenue recognition and invoicing systems.

“We’ve experienced a massive growth in DealHub CPQ customers running on Sales Hub as HubSpot’s CRM continues to rapidly gain market adoption,” said Eyal Elbahary, DealHub.io CEO. “The availability of DealHub Subscription Management will provide even greater value for Sales Hub customers needing to manage and support recurring revenue streams.”

DealHub Subscription Management is a key component of DealHub’s comprehensive revenue platform, which also includes CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), CLM (Contract Lifecycle Management), Digital DealRooms, Document Generation and e-Signature. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide across multiple industries including SaaS, hardware, manufacturing, and services, DealHub empowers businesses to drive revenue growth and improve revenue efficiency.

To learn more about how DealHub Subscription Management can transform your subscription management processes on HubSpot CRM, visit here or schedule a demo with our team of experts.

