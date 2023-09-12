DCM Marks “1 Million Trees Planted” via PrintReleaf Partnership

BRAMPTON, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, today announced it has surpassed a new milestone in its sustainability efforts: the planting of one million trees worldwide through its partnership with PrintReleaf.









The PrintReleaf partnership, initiated in the fall of 2021, enables DCM to measure its paper consumption in real time via a patented software platform that calculates how many trees were harvested to produce that paper. Based on this calculation, PrintReleaf replants the equivalent number of trees in responsibly managed reforestation projects around the world designated for restoration and conservation.

“This is a significant milestone in our commitment to reducing our environment footprint while at the same time supporting our clients’ efforts to achieve their environmental goals,” said Richard Kellam, President & CEO, DCM. “I’m very proud of the progress we have made in less than two years since the launch of our reforestation program and our partnership with PrintReleaf.”

“It’s exciting to see partners like DCM reach such a major milestone,” said Jordan Darragh, founder and CEO, PrintReleaf. “We’re thrilled they’ve taken the initiative to work with us as a Platinum Channel Partner, and strive to be sustainable in their everyday business practices.”

In conjunction with today’s news, DCM announced plans to significantly expand its reforestation program by including the print facilities of recently acquired Moore Canada Corporation (“MCC”) in the PrintReleaf partnership. DCM will provide more details on the addition of MCC facilities in the near future.

The PrintReleaf partnership is part of DCM’s commitment to operate more sustainably and reduce environmental impact. This commitment includes the following targets:

A 30% carbon footprint reduction by 2030 (net zero by 2050)

100% renewable energy by 2050

A 10% annual reduction of solid waste

Replanting more than 500,000 trees annually

See DCM’s reforestation dashboard

Scan the QR code attached or click https://printreleaf.com/DCM to view DCM’s PrintReleaf profile and see how many trees have been planted at each reforestation project.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PRINTRELEAF

PrintReleaf helps companies meet their sustainability goals by automatically reforesting the equivalence of their paper consumption. The sustainability solution easily analyzes paper data in any format, making it a scalable solution for any sized company, and a quick value add-on for all end customer accounts. The patented PrintReleaf technology not only tracks paper consumption, but also monitors PrintReleaf reforestation partners to ensure fulfillment. Market-leading companies with a passion for the environment and a progressive concern for advancing environmental stewardship, together with their customers, rely on PrintReleaf to provide a nexus of partnerships involving forestry, technology, and business. Committing to meet sustainability goals wins new customers and is good for the planet and your bottom line. For more information, please visit http://www.printreleaf.com.

