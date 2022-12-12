Davis+Gilbert Promotes Four to Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Davis+Gilbert is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Edelen, Paavana Kumar, Samantha Rothaus, and Lisa Segal-Bloom to partner, effective January 1, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome this talented and diverse group of attorneys to the partnership,” said Davis+Gilbert Chairman Curt Myers. “We have remained extremely active across all of our practice areas, and we know Andrew, Paavana, Samantha, and Lisa will continue to contribute significantly to their respective practice areas and also maintain the firm’s commitment to superior client service, innovation and growth.”

Additional information about the 2023 partnership class:

Andrew Edelen, Partner, Corporate + Transactions

Andrew helps companies navigate complex transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, equity financings, joint ventures and strategic alliances. He represents clients in a wide range of industries, including advertising agencies and emerging and established digital media and technology companies. He holds an A.B. from Vassar College and a J.D. from Duke University School of Law.

Paavana Kumar, Partner, Advertising + Marketing

Paavana helps major advertisers and retailers assess risk as they create compelling campaigns, run high-exposure promotions and streamline the online customer experience. She navigates cutting-edge “social commerce” initiatives and is a particular asset to clients seeking to leverage influencer talent, engage more creatively on social media, and reimagine their online e-commerce and subscription programs. She holds a B.A. from Princeton University and a J.D. from Columbia Law School.

Samantha Rothaus, Partner, Advertising + Marketing

Samantha provides counsel by balancing legal risk with business objectives for agencies and brands exploring innovative ways to promote their content and products. Drawing on prior copyright litigation and brand protection experience, she helps clients launch collaborative projects, understand their contract rights, and negotiate content production and talent agreements. She holds a B.A. from Boston University, a J.D. from Boston University School of Law, and an LL.M. from University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Lisa Segal-Bloom, Partner, Real Estate

Lisa is an experienced real estate transactional attorney with a creative approach to helping landlords and tenants overcome challenges that arise in complex commercial leasing transactions. Luxury retailers, landlords, restaurateurs and department stores rely on her counsel to execute successful strategic alliances. She holds a B.A. from Tulane University and a J.D. from New York Law School.

About Davis+Gilbert

Davis+Gilbert helped guide the development of the marketing communications ecosystem over the past century. Today, we apply that same see-around-corners vision to real estate, financial services, hospitality, technology and other service sector clients across the country and around the world. And it’s not just about the law; with deep insights into industry issues, our legal strategies work in tandem with business realities to reduce risk and make a real competitive difference. Our practice groups – Advertising + Marketing, Benefits + Compensation, Corporate + Transactions, Insolvency + Finance, Intellectual Property + Media, Labor + Employment, Litigation + Dispute Resolution, Privacy + Data Security, Private Client Services, and Real Estate – work collaboratively to meet today’s business needs. Davis+Gilbert is consistently ranked in Chambers USA and The Legal 500 United States. Learn more at dglaw.com.

