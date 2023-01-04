David Barnes Promoted to Vice President

Responsible for Production Resources, Innovation and Technical Training

ROCK HILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–Comporium has announced that David Barnes has been promoted to Vice President of Production Resources, Innovation and Technical Training effective December 12, 2022. In this role, Barnes will coordinate the deployment and training of new technologies and services that make it possible for Comporium to deliver first-to-market opportunities and superior customer service. He will also audit cross-functional and complex processes with the intent of increasing the company’s efficiency and standardization.





“Comporium is pleased to have David take on the responsibility of addressing our processes so they can be automated and optimized,” stated Matthew Dosch, Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “David has consistently shown his dedication to Comporium’s mission since joining the team full-time. Utilizing his analytical and management skills, David will be able to realize improvements to a wide variety of our procedures that will positively impact our stakeholders.”

Barnes graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Financial Management. Additionally, he earned a Master of Business Administration from Winthrop University. Barnes began working for Comporium as an Intern during the summers from 2003 until 2010. Prior to joining Comporium full-time, Barnes worked as an Operations Analyst for Bank of America.

In June 2015, Barnes joined Comporium as a Financial Analyst and was promoted to Senior Financial Analyst two years later. In 2018, Barnes was named Business Development Project Manager. He was promoted in September of 2019 to Director of Production Resources and Innovation where he began managing focused projects that improve the enterprise’s ability to compete in the telecommunications industry while identifying projects that support approved strategic goals. Early last year, Barnes was named Director of Production Resources, Innovation and Technical Training when he assumed leadership of the Technical Training Group.

Like most of Comporium’s executive team, Barnes is an active member of the community. He represents Comporium by serving on the Board of the Anne Springs Close Greenway and on the Regional Advisory Board for Founders Federal Credit Union. He is also serving currently as a deacon for his church, First Associated Reformed Presbyterian in Rock Hill, SC.

