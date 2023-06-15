Daversa Partners Secures No. 4 Spot on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York List by Great Place to Work®

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in New York.





Securing the No. 4 spot, this is Daversa Partners’ first time being named to this prestigious list after receiving Great Place To Work® certification last year. For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community around the world. Having worked alongside Tech’s top VC and PE firms, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle on innovation. The company today is an important strategic partner that moves top executives into startup and growth oriented companies.

“We are deeply honored to receive the distinction of being one of the Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work®,” said Paul Daversa, CEO of Daversa Partners. “This recognition highlights our team’s unwavering commitment to cultivating a culture that champions innovation, collaboration, and mutual respect. We are grateful to the founders who have given us the platform to represent the vibrant New York tech community, allowing us to work with innovative and disruptive companies that greatly contribute to enhancing our workplace. Building a workplace where 98% of employees feel it’s ‘a great place to work’ is no easy feat. We consistently prioritize our people, recognizing that they are the cornerstone of our success, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence. By empowering our talented team members, we enable them to drive transformative shifts across the tech and talent ecosystem.”

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ List, Great Place To Work collected more than 170,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region.

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans two continents giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart…and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit www.daversapartners.com

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 170,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond.

