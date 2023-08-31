Daversa Partners Ranks Among Top 20 Best Medium Workplaces 2023, According to Fortune Media and Great Place To Work®

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Daversa Partners as one of 2023’s 100 Best Medium Workplaces. Coming in at No. 19, this means that Daversa Partners has earned a spot as one of the best companies to work for in the country.









To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 210,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees.

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“This year, we celebrate 30 years of Daversa Partners,” said Paul Daversa, Founder and CEO of Daversa Partners. “Over these three decades, we have had the privilege of being a part of the dynamic evolution of the tech industry. This journey has not just been about our growth as a firm, but about the remarkable founders, funders, and operators who have undeniably shaped the ecosystem with their strategic vision. We are proud and grateful to play a role in this evolution.”

In 2022, Daversa Partners earned Great Place to Work™ Certification, with 95% of employees saying that “people care about each other here.” Daversa Partners was also awarded Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work® in 2022 – a testament to the firm’s commitment to the 64% of women who make up the company, with 56% at the leadership level. So far this year, Daversa Partners has secured a No.4 spot on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York list, was named a 2023 Best Workplace for Millennials, and recertified as a Great Place to Work™.

About Daversa Partners

For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the global founder and funder community around the world. Having worked alongside tech’s top VC and PE firms, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 consumer and enterprise companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle on innovation. The company today is an important strategic partner that moves top executives into startup and growth oriented companies.

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 210,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

