Daversa Partners Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Recertification™

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daversa Partners is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Daversa Partners.









Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Daversa Partners stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“We are thrilled to maintain our status as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization,” expressed Paul Daversa, CEO and Founder of Daversa Partners. “This is more than just a certification for us. Every day, we strive to ensure that our workplace is not just good, but great. Our team’s tireless dedication and unwavering commitment is the driving force behind this achievement.”

In 2022, Daversa Partners earned Great Place to Work™ Certification and was also awarded Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. So far this year, the company has secured a No.4 spot on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York list and was named a 2023 Best Workplace for Millennials.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans two continents giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart, and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit www.daversapartners.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Contacts

Nicole Daversa



Nicole@daversapartners.com