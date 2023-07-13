Dave Cantin Group Facilitates Legacy Succession Plan for Crystal Auto Mall, Toyota and Mazda Dealerships, Closing Their Acquisition by Empire Auto Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading financial advisory company specializing in automotive and other transportation dealership mergers and acquisitions, announced today the successful acquisition of Crystal Auto Mall’s Toyota and Mazda by the Empire Auto Group. This transaction was the culmination of the legacy succession plan developed by DCG for the selling families and resulted in a seamless transition of the business from the families to the new owner.





Crystal Auto Mall was opened in 1988 by Robert Nitabach and Michael Rendine. The two built their Toyota and Mazda stores into world class destinations and household names in the New Jersey community. DCG had been engaged with Nitabach and Rendine to advise on a potential transaction and succession planning leading up Michael’s passing and the ultimate sale.

“This acquisition showcases our ability to provide unmatched succession legacy planning services to dealership owners looking to successfully navigate such significant transitions,” said Dave Cantin, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Dave Cantin Group. “We ensured Crystal Auto Mall had a well-designed plan, preserving the value of its dealerships. Our proactive approach not only provides peace of mind to owners, but also enhances the attractiveness of their business to potential buyers.”

Owner operator Michael Brown and his Empire Auto Group were a perfect landing spot for Crystal Motors’ Toyota and Mazda dealerships. Brown has been aggressively growing Empire since 2019 when he acquired his first seven dealerships. These two locations are Empire’s 20th and 21st stores, their second Toyota and Mazda dealerships, and the first two points in New Jersey.

“We are proud to have assisted Empire Auto Group in their acquisition of the Crystal Toyota and Crystal Mazda dealerships,” Cantin said. “This further positions Empire to grow their business fueled by strong performance with consumers and great partnerships with their OEM partners. Michael is truly one of the best new operators in the business and it’s a pleasure to assist the expansion of his business.”

Brown commented, “Dave Cantin Group’s industry expertise and buy/sell process were a huge asset in assisting us in closing on such a significant acquisition. We look forward to working with DCG on future strategic acquisition opportunities as we continue to expand.”

The Empire Automotive group also owns Audi, CDJR, Ford, Honda, Subaru, Lincoln, Infiniti, Hyundai, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo, Chevrolet, and Nissan franchises in New York locations throughout Suffolk and Nassau counties, Queens, and Westchester.

Dave Cantin and Executive Vice President Brian Traugott from the Dave Cantin Group facilitated this buy/sell transaction.

The Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is a leading financial advisory company specializing in automotive and other transportation dealership mergers and acquisitions throughout North America. It caters to specific financial, transactional, and advisory needs of its clients on the buy and sell side of the M&A process. Through its media division, DCG produces the #1 downloaded automotive podcast, Dealer News Today. The company’s nonprofit partner, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide through its support of the Children’s Oncology Group. For more information, please visit www.davecantingroup.com.

