Datasembly Closes $16 Million Series B Funding

Noro-Moseley Partners Leads Round with John Ale, General Partner Joining Board of Directors

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datasembly, the leading provider of real-time product pricing, promotions, and assortment data for retailers and CPG brands, today announced it has secured $16 million in funding led by Noro-Moseley Partners with participation from Grotech Ventures, Topmark Partners and Staley Capital. Datasembly provides critical software and tools to some of the largest and most competitive CPGs and retailers in the world. The new funding will allow Datasembly to scale in a capital-efficient manner, bringing new tools to the market quickly.

“Even through more complicated economic times, Datasembly has continued to grow and scale, underscoring the demand for our data and tools,” said Co-founder and CEO Ben Reich. “While the broader funding environment has cooled, Datasembly has still been attractive to new investors because of the value and differentiated offerings we bring to the marketplace that are unavailable elsewhere.”

With over three years of data captured through a proprietary data collection engine, Datasembly has amassed the most actionable data set in the market. While legacy market research platforms continue to rely on manual data collection, Datasembly provides competitive intelligence tools that CPGs and retailers need to stay ahead in an instant.

​​“CPGs and retailers need comprehensive, cost-effective, real-time pricing and product availability data,” said John Ale, General Partner at Noro-Moseley Partners. “Datasembly provides the best-in-class solution, collecting and normalizing billions of data points weekly. As its customers continue to fight inflation and weather supply chain issues, Datasembly is instrumental in empowering effective pricing, promotion and assortment decisions.”

Datasembly continues to lead the industry in collecting and harmonizing retail product data at scale to unlock new levels of analysis and optimization previously unavailable to the market. Recently, Datasembly announced a Product Matching service that offers the largest base of the highest-quality product matches, providing instant clarity into the competitive product landscape while solving a notoriously difficult challenge to keep product matching collections fresh through a first-ever, proprietary, match maintenance engine. The company’s pricing, promotion, and assortment information for both online and brick and mortar retailers, provide clients with invaluable insight and competitive information for real-time product transparency.

About Datasembly

Datasembly empowers brands and retailers to make data-driven decisions about prices and promotions in real time. Datasembly collects hyper-local, real-time data from tens of thousands of retail, grocery and QSR locations across North America. Datasembly’s intuitive web app leverages this data to solve real-world problems and deliver immediate visibility and insights that save time, money and improve efficiencies. For more information, visit www.datasembly.com.

Contacts

Courtney Grieco



631.942.5603



courtney@dottedlinecomm.com