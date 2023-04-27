Data-Driven Marketing Turbocharged With HG Insights LinkedIn Connector Integration For More Precise Targeting

LinkedIn Connector enables users to leverage powerful Technology Intelligence from HG Insights within LinkedIn Campaign Manager, empowering teams to boost engagement and conversions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HG Insights®, the global provider of data-driven insights to 90% of Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, has today announced an updated integration to the flagship HG Platform. This important improvement enables users to leverage insights from the HG dataset within LinkedIn advertising campaigns, empowering customers to boost digital engagement by concentrating hyper-targeted messages on only the most engaged, most relevant audiences to navigate rapidly changing markets.

In today’s market, 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions1. For a competitive advantage, businesses must develop a granular digital marketing strategy to grow. The HG Insights LinkedIn Connector allows users to create customized audience segments to boost engagement by delivering the right messages to the best-fit audiences. With just a few clicks, customers can add HG’s company-level insights and apply technology filters to audience segments within LinkedIn Campaign Manager. These additive insights empower customers to deliver more relevant digital advertising campaigns by targeting prospects that require their product or service on the LinkedIn platform, the world’s largest professional network.

Operationalize Quality Data and Drive Quality Results

HG Insights gives customers access to industry-leading Technology Intelligence with broad coverage of 12 million companies and 15,000+ installed technologies. The HG Insights LinkedIn Connector enables:

– Unique Audience Segmentation: Leverage the power of the HG Platform by utilizing specific firmographic, technographic, Contextual IntentTM, and install data to help build custom audiences for LinkedIn Campaign Manager

– Improved Campaign Planning: Easily size audiences before spending on ads to build a more targeted strategy for higher impact campaigns

– Drive LinkedIn Advertising Campaign Performance: Dramatically increase awareness, engagement, and lead generation with targeted messaging to potential customers

– Identify Strategic Intent and Prioritize Revenue Potential: Focus advertising campaigns on companies with general interest, activity, and future opportunities that benefit the most from your offering or align thematically with your campaigns

“We continue to build key integrations into our flagship solution, HG Platform, with this updated integration to LinkedIn Campaign Manager,” says Rob Fox, CTO of HG Insights. “This solution supports a 90% account match rate. When coupled with our Contextual IntentTM solution, customers can further target prospects based on when they have a propensity to purchase, delivering the highest conversion rate possible.”

“Marketers understand the value of engaging with potential buyers on LinkedIn, but many are challenged with how to optimize which accounts to target and when,” says Darcy Moss, Senior Director of Product Marketing. “By connecting HG Insights’ high-quality data, with advanced targeting through the Opportunity Generator™, we’re enabling teams to sync these targets to LinkedIn Campaign Manager resulting in optimized ad spend and enhanced campaign outcomes.”

Key Features of the LinkedIn Connector Solution

HG Insights LinkedIn Connector allows users to access powerful technology insights in the framework of a leading marketing platform to create targeted campaigns based on their Ideal Customer Profile. This helps increase the effectiveness of existing account-based marketing campaigns, supports sales efforts and alignment, and optimizes digital marketing campaigns.

– Leverage Insights from the HG Insights Platform: The LinkedIn Connector incorporates data from the HG Platform to create targeted audiences for campaigns, which users can leverage to precisely target users of specific products, including Contextual IntentTM, technographic, and firmographic data on LinkedIn

– Quick Onboarding and Ease of Use: Avoid the shortcomings of traditional integrations with the LinkedIn Connector, now you can connect your account and start creating targeted audiences in your LinkedIn Campaign Manager within minutes

– Enhance LinkedIn Matched Audiences: LinkedIn’s Matched Audiences is a set of marketing targeting capabilities that give advertisers the ability to combine LinkedIn’s advertising data with our powerful insights. This feature gives easy, intuitive access to HG Insights in advanced targeting areas to reach the right audiences on the platform

By using the LinkedIn Connector, companies can leverage powerful insights from the HG Platform to drive campaign performance, further support sales efforts, and leverage powerful insights to help craft campaigns.

Learn more about HG Insights here, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Sources

1 Key Examples of Data-Driven Marketing Strategies, Adobe Blog, 2023

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the global provider of data-driven insights to 90% of Fortune 100® B2B tech companies, is your Go-To-Market intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into technology intelligence—on installations, spend, and contract details paired with cloud product usage, adoption, and spend—to provide B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day to produce a detailed census of the technologies companies use to run their businesses.

HG Insights is a registered trademark and service mark for HG Insights, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit hginsights.com.

Contacts

Taylor Viens



Senior Marketing & Digital Communications Manager



HG Insights



taylor.viens@hginsights.com