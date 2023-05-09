DATA Communications Management Corp. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 10, 2023

BRAMPTON, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions, will announce its First Quarter 2023 results the evening of Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the First Quarter 2023 results followed by a live Q&A period.

Instructions on how to access both the webcast and call are available below. For those unable to join live, a replay of the webcast will be available on the DCM Investor Relations page. DCM will be using Microsoft Teams to broadcast our earnings call, which will be accessible via the options below:

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device



Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 228 920 117 001



Passcode: ex4x9Y



Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)



+1 647-749-9154, 820674274# Canada, Toronto



Phone Conference ID: 820 674 274#

The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedar.com. A video message from Richard Kellam will also be posted on the Company’s website.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For more than 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offerings. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Contacts

For further information:



Mr. Richard Kellam



President & Chief Executive Officer



DATA Communications Management Corp.



(905) 791-3151

Mr. James E. Lorimer



Chief Financial Officer



DATA Communications Management Corp.



(905) 791-3151



ir@datacm.com