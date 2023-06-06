DAS Technology Acquires 3 Birds, Expands CDXP SaaS Technology Solutions & Increases Network to over 9,200 Retailers

Largest Customer Data and Experience Platform Technology Company Makes 9th Acquisition, Adding New Data Mining, Messaging, and Business Intelligence Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3birds–DAS Technology, the largest automotive Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) technology company, has acquired the assets of 3 Birds, a leading CDXP™ technology company that delivers SaaS-based marketing, analytics, and consumer engagement solutions. The acquisition makes DAS Technology the largest CDXP™ provider in the automotive and specialty vehicle markets, serving over 9,200 retailers, partners, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The acquisition enhances AI and data mining capabilities while expanding advanced analytic data sets to target consumer engagement opportunities.

“We are excited to add 3 Birds’ technology to our suite of SaaS solutions,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of DAS Technology. “This is our 9th successful acquisition, further enhancing our award-winning CDXP platform for retailers in the automotive, RV, marine, motorcycle, and EV-related industries. This acquisition expands our data mining, consumer engagement, and messaging solutions while generating additional business intelligence for our OEM and retail partners.”

Two of the 3 Birds co-founders, Kristen Judd and Len Wohadlo, have joined the DAS Technology executive leadership team, along with additional 3 Birds team members. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based 3 Birds was founded in 2009 and supports major OEMs and dealerships nationwide through Tier I and Tier III programs. Thousands of dealerships rely on its Dealer Digital Evaluation programs. 3 Birds operates in 16 countries, including the US, Canada, India, Australia, Japan, and Korea. More information on the 3 Birds suite of solutions can be found at 3birds.net.

“The combination of DAS Technology and 3 Birds enables dealers to harness the power of their first-party data to dynamically deliver consumer engagement opportunities throughout the customer lifecycle while generating actionable business intelligence,” said Kristen Judd, CEO and co-founder of 3 Birds. “We’re beyond excited to join the DAS Technology team. Our synergistic companies believe dealers deserve partners that deliver superior automotive data, analytics, solutions, and insights. As part of the DAS Technology family, we will further enhance ROI for dealers and OEMs worldwide.”

The 3 Birds acquisition is the 9th merger and acquisition for DAS Technology. Notable M&A activity since the company’s founding in 2010 includes a merger between Digital Air Strike and ResponseLogix Inc. to obtain patented AI lead response technology. The acquisitions of TMPi and LotVantage added inventory merchandising technology while doubling the size of the DAS reseller and channel networks. Other significant additions include expanding industry relationships with the deal-making conference AUTOVATE, and the purchase of BestRide.com from Gannett, adding the company’s first customer-centric inventory marketplace.

DAS Technology is the largest automotive Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), enabling over 9,200 retailers and OEMs to increase consumer response and lead conversions by leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and consumer engagement solutions, DAS Technology deploys omnichannel messaging, mobile apps, software, and consumer engagement technology to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries. The DAS Technology family includes Digital Air Strike, AUTOVATE, BestRide.com, 3 Birds, and LotVantage. More information is available at digitalairstrike.com.

