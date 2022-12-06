Daon Identity Proofing and Authentication Solutions Now Available on the AWS Marketplace

Amazon Web Services Customers Can Now Choose Daon IdentityX® with Simpler Procurement for Global Deployment

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biometrics–Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, today announced the availability of its award-winning IdentityX® platform on the AWS marketplace. It is immediately available for global deployment by organizations looking to mitigate fraud and improve customer experiences via identity proofing, verification and authentication services.

“We are excited to announce this partnership and to extend our technology to the AWS family of offerings for a seamless and secure user experience,” says Conor White, President of the Americas at Daon. “As we work together with a commitment to trust, AWS customers will now have instant access to our superior identity proofing and authentication solutions, which have already securely verified over 1 billion identities for our global clients.”

The Daon IdentityX® platform is fully configurable to the customer’s needs, providing the most flexible biometrics and identity document validation available for the global market. The solution is also upgradable, giving customers a level of futureproofing and the option to implement multi-factor authentication that meets the requirements of the most security-conscious enterprises. Some key features of IdentityX include:

Active and passive liveness detection to prevent anti-spoofing

A biometric watchlist to spot known fraudsters and repeat applicants

Advanced identity proofing capabilities with support for 7000+ government-issued documents from over 200 countries

Integration with 3rd party databases to meet KYC/AML regulations

Daon is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Our IdentityX platform is scalable to support any number of verifications per minute to meet digital identity requirements on a global scale. AWS customers can now take advantage of their existing discount structures to procure Daon IdentityX products.

For more information on IdentityX offerings on AWS Marketplace, please visit Daon at AWS.

About Daon

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, enables market-leading organizations worldwide to easily and accurately proof, verify, authenticate, and secure customer identities at every trust point across the entire customer lifecycle. With industry-leading identity proofing and biometric authentication technologies at its core, Daon’s technology ensures that customer identities are accurately verified, safely secured, and easily recovered. By mitigating fraud, reducing friction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, Daon helps businesses deliver a seamless customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. Daon delivers these solutions through its AI and ML-powered IdentityX® platform, chosen by leading companies in financial services, telco, travel & hospitality, and other industries to secure and process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions daily. Learn more at www.daon.com.

