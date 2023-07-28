Daniel Tietz Joins Oaktree Solutions as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director for Policy

The former commissioner for the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will bring his extensive leadership experience to helping clients and growing the firm





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oaktree Solutions announced today that Daniel W. Tietz has joined the firm as chief operating officer and managing director for policy.

“I am inspired by Frank Carone and his team’s vision and execution to build a firm that simply rolls up its sleeves and gets things done for clients,” said Tietz. “The worlds of business, and government, and nonprofits – and the places where the three intersect – have never been more complicated, and there is a tremendous need for advisors who can provide clarity and value.”

Prior to joining Oaktree, Tietz led the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance as commissioner. Nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul and confirmed by the State Senate, he was charged with overseeing and leading support programs and economic assistance for low-income New Yorkers.

In his role as Oaktree’s managing director for policy, Tietz will run a practice that builds on his extensive achievements supporting and serving those who have been systematically excluded, working with clients seeking to make a positive change. Additionally, as the firm’s COO, he will deploy his operational expertise to strategize and manage Oaktree’s rapid growth.

“Daniel’s impressive career spans more than four decades of serving marginalized New Yorkers and folks across our country with compassion and leadership,” said Oaktree Founder and Chairman Frank Carone. “We are honored he is bringing to Oaktree the expertise that has helped so many – his experience scaling operations and driving outcomes is second to none.”

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Tietz has led a wide range of nonprofit and governmental organizations and departments. Before leading New York’s OTDA, Tietz served as Interim CEO of Bronx Parent Housing Network, a provider of emergency shelter and social services. The New York State Supreme Court appointed him to serve as Temporary Receiver/CEO for Childrens Community Services, and he previously served as the CEO of Bailey House, which provides housing and essential support to individuals and families with HIV/AIDS and other conditions.

Tietz also previously served as the Chief Special Services Officer for New York City’s Department of Social Services/Human Resources Administration, where he oversaw day-to-day shelter and intake operations for approximately 60,000 New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.

A lawyer and registered nurse, Tietz has spent his career fighting for LGBTQI+ rights and social justice concerns. Other past roles include executive director of HIV research and advocacy organization ACRIA, and leadership positions at the Coalition for the Homeless and at Housing Works.

