Dan Fleyshman Acquires Equity Stake in $72-Million-a-Year Live Events Business ASPIRE Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entrepreneur and philanthropist Dan Fleyshman has acquired an equity stake in the highly successful live events business ASPIRE Tour. Fleyshman alongside Elevator Studio’s CEO Joey Carson will run the “Collective Influence” in collaboration with ASPIRE founders and business visionaries Andrew Cordle and Eddie Wilson.





ASPIRE Tour has an impressive track record and boasts an incredible lineup of powerhouse speakers, making it an irresistible opportunity for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs alike. With the combined expertise and experience of Fleyshman, Cordle and Wilson, ASPIRE Tour is set to make a significant impact in the entrepreneurial community. By the end of 2024, 60,000 more entrepreneurs are expected to be part of the ASPIRE Tour community and benefit from its valuable insights and tools to fuel their success by learning from celebrities, athletes and business moguls.

Joining forces together under the “Collective Influence” umbrella puts the 2023 revenue on pace for $72 million, with 2024 revenue projected to exceed $100 million due to the addition of Fleyshman’s live events, 100 Million Mastermind Experience, Operation Blacksite training, arena events and the Elevator Syndicate investment group.

“This collaboration signifies a new era of growth and innovation for ASPIRE and the whole Collective Influence group of companies and investments,” said Cordle. “We will continue to be a positive force for good in our society, by investing into people, businesses and communities.”

Wilson added that “With this transaction, Collective Influence now represents over 30 companies, retail brands, live events and high-level mastermind groups.”

Renowned for its popularity and unwavering loyalty from entrepreneurs, ASPIRE Tour has emerged as one of the premier platforms for igniting success through wisdom shared by industry giants.

For over a decade, Fleyshman has organized events catering to diverse industries and budgets from free events like Elevator Nights to ultra-exclusive memberships like the $100,000 per person, 100 Million Mastermind Experience. His genuine passion for helping others achieve their full potential aligns seamlessly with the core values that drive the ASPIRE Tour.

“Andrew and Eddie have created a force in the entrepreneurial community with ASPIRE Tour and all their masterminds, companies and investments,” said Fleyshman. “I am looking forward to working with them to grow from 30,000 attendees in 2023 to over 60,000 entrepreneurs attending our combined business conferences, charity events and masterminds.”

The merger also promises to elevate charitable efforts and transform the way the business gives back to the community. In a remarkable feat of compassion and creativity, the “World’s Largest Toy Drive” will now span 10 cities in honor of Trina’s Kids Foundation’s 10-year anniversary this December, reaching more children in need than ever before. Inspired by the record-breaking event in 2022, this expansion is a testament to ASPIRE Tour’s unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of children around the globe.

Andrew Cordle is an acclaimed business visionary, esteemed wealth strategist, captivating speaker and notable media personality. Cordle is an insightful educator in the real estate arena that has addressed millions of entrepreneurs spanning over 15 countries, facilitating sales of over $300 million in real estate training programs.

Eddie Wilson is the CEO of Collective Influence, which holds the combined 30+ companies, brands, events and masterminds. Wilson loves building processes that create sustainable business models and has had ownership in 115 companies and successfully exited 80 of them.

Dan Fleyshman was the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history. He achieved early success by licensing his apparel for $9.5 million at the age of 19 and later expanded his energy drink into 55,000 retail stores. Fleyshman is Angel investor in 43 companies. He also runs Elevator Studio, which has spent over $60 million with social media influencers for brands, and he is the host of the #1 Entrepreneur podcast “The Money Mondays.”

The ASPIRE Tour is a live events business founded by entrepreneurs Andrew Cordle and Eddie Wilson. Known for attracting top-tier speakers and providing invaluable knowledge to aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike, the ASPIRE Tour is a premier platform for personal and professional growth.

Contacts

Steve Honig



The Honig Company, LLC



818-986-4300



press@honigllc.com