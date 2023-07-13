Dalton Becomes First Office Tenant in Nashville’s Redeveloped Neuhoff District

Growth leads agency move to new mixed-use development in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dalton, an international award-winning brand and communications agency operating in Atlanta, Jacksonville and Nashville, announced today that it is moving its East Nashville office to New City Properties’ Neuhoff District in Germantown. Continued business growth, driven by added clients and revenue at the agency, along with the opportunity to be one of the first to participate in this compelling project, led to the decision to relocate.





“This move continues an exciting new chapter for the agency and our office in Nashville,” said Jim Dalton, Dalton chairman. “The opportunity to move into the vibrant Germantown area, while remaining close to our previous East Nashville location, will provide multiple benefits for the agency and our clients. We believe relocation into the transformational Neuhoff Project makes a statement about our commitment to this city and our goal of further growth for Dalton in this market. Neuhoff is spectacular and we couldn’t be happier.”

“We’re extremely pleased to make this announcement with Dalton,” said Jim Irwin, New City Properties president. “Dalton understands the culture and community that we’ve worked so hard to create at Neuhoff and we couldn’t be more pleased. This brings together a special agency with a special project and we look forward to many more announcements in the near future.”

A former meat-packing plant, Neuhoff has been a part of Nashville’s historic fabric for more than 100 years. In the five decades since the Neuhoff Packing Company closed, the abandoned site has been home to the Nashville Jazz Workshop, the Nashville Cultural Arts Project and a personal studio for singer and songwriter John Prine.

The mixed-use residential, retail and office project will eventually total more than 914,000 square feet along the Cumberland River and is being headed by Irwin, who previously led the development of Ponce City Market, a 2.1 million square foot former Sears, Roebuck & Co. distribution facility, in Atlanta. The expansive Nashville Neuhoff District office space will allow Dalton employees to work closely together and encourage creative collaboration in a fun, open-spaced environment.

Recently, in October 2022, Dalton announced a brand refresh inspired by the company’s values, growth and future expansion. As part of the announced long-term strategic plan, Dalton expanded its executive team and partners, including two members of senior leadership based in Nashville: Chief Financial Officer Tony Drake and Senior Vice President of Integrated Communications Jessica Howard.

“Dalton is expanding its presence in Nashville, and this move is a natural next step in our company’s evolution,” said Jessica Howard, SVP, Integrated Communications. “As one of the top five agencies in size and revenue in the market, we needed to expand our space to keep up with the increased business and added employees at our agency. We look forward to being a part of the Germantown neighborhood.”

Dalton represents marquee Nashville companies such as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Realtracs, the Nashville Public Library, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Ascend Federal Credit Union, CoreTrust and Nashville Health Care Council. In less than 10 years, Dalton has made several key acquisitions in Nashville, merging with Bill Hudson & Associates in 2015, Anode in 2018 and The Bradford Group in 2020.

Founded in 1989 in Jacksonville – where it’s the city’s largest marketing agency – Dalton has a total staff of nearly 100 employees and a total income of over $15 million. Today, Dalton is one of the largest independent agencies in the Southeast and has been named an “Agency of the Year” in the Southeast by Advertising Age magazine. Agency services include branding, advertising, public relations and communications, paid media, social media, content creation, video production, website development, experiential design, corporate shows and events, and market research.

About Dalton

We are a full-service brand and communications agency serving local, regional, national, and international clients, across a wide variety of industries. Whether the audience is online, offline or live, we get people and we have the skills and experience to get results. Operating in Atlanta, Jacksonville and Nashville, our driven team contributes their unique knowledge and expertise to exceed expectations. Get to know us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and at dltn.com.

About New City, LLC

New City, LLC is a commercial real estate development firm with a focus on creating unique, non-commodity places where a community can grow and flourish. The company has a specific concentration on the preservation of structures with historic character and exploring ways to repurpose them for modern use. When new construction is called for, the company seeks to construct beautiful, high-quality projects that fit within the context of the surrounding environment as well as incorporating an interesting mix of uses, encouraging walkability, and including the latest innovations in technology and sustainability. For more information: www.newcity-properties.com.

Contacts

Dave Foster



dfoster@daltonagency.com

615-579-8946