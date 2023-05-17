DALBAR Seeks and Finds the Top Online Retirement Plan Enrollment Experiences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DALBAR’s recent study of digital plan enrollment processes sought to acknowledge those firms that recognize the impact an effective process has on an employee’s decision to take positive action for their future.

Securian Financial was identified as the top-ranking traditional enrollment process for the 3rd year in a row and receives particularly high marks for Usability. Clearly, the firm is keenly aware of the crucial correlation between an intuitive enrollment experience and the completion of enrollment. The danger of abandonment of this firm’s process is slim to none. Securian Financial’s retirement plan business was acquired by The Standard on December 1, 2022.

John Hancock Retirement, with its abundance of highly relevant tips and tools, is once again among the top scorers for both their “Guided” and “Express Enroll” experiences. The firm ensures that employees are provided with the appropriate level of resources and support necessary to make prudent decisions that will have the greatest impact on their future.

Principal places a high priority on their digital experiences with a personal connection offered to retirement plan participants and sponsors, and the priority placed on their intuitive and award-winning enrollment experience is no different. The multitude of capabilities within the firm’s process puts them at the top spot for functionality and sets the stage for ongoing positive online interactions, as well as confidence that decisions made today will set participants up for success tomorrow.

Voya has secured its place among the leaders since the inception of DALBAR’s enrollment study and achieves high scores across evaluation categories. The firm continues to evolve the already highly impactful and engaging enrollment experience and ensures that the functionality, usability and support features coupled with a very appealing visual experience, offer a smooth path to enrollment.

For more information about DALBAR’s State of the Industry: Online Enrollment study, please visit the DALBAR Intellect store. To inquire as to whether your firm was included in the study, email DALBARIntellect@dalbar.com.

An independent third-party expert, providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence, DALBAR awards are the mark of excellence in the financial services community.

Contacts

Media:



Emily Kunka



617.624.7136



ekunka@dalbar.com