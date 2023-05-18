Daily Expands Partner Program and Integrations as Live Video Experiences Gain Momentum

Daily scales partner program adding Platform and Development Partners that enhance the developer & end-user experience and accelerate time to market.

Daily is now live in AWS Marketplace, making it easier for enterprise customers to purchase and deploy Daily on AWS.

Daily launches its Prebuilt Integrations API, which allows developers to add third-party apps or custom code within the video call frame.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#webrtc—Daily, a leading WebRTC Platform-as-a-Service, is expanding its partner program by announcing strategic technology partnerships with leading tech innovators in the live video stack, availability in AWS Marketplace and the launch of the Prebuilt Integrations API.

The Silicon Valley-based company powers billions of video minutes annually. It provides the most flexible video SDKs and robust global infrastructure for developers building real-time communications applications. “Our goal is to power the world’s best video experiences, and our partners are central to arming developers with the best tech stack to build immersive experiences for every video use case,” said Kwindla Hultman Kramer, Daily CEO.

Key Innovators Partner with Daily to Improve Video Experience

Daily has forged critical product partnerships in the last year to elevate the core video call experience and simplify the developer journey.

Through a new collaboration, Daily customers can now enable Krisp’s Voice AI technology to improve call clarity and productivity.

Daily has partnered with Deepgram to launch blazing-fast, accurate, and affordable real-time transcription. This capability allows developers to transcribe real-time audio & video and build close captioning capabilities into any product experience.

Another Daily Integrations Partner, CometChat, powers in-app messaging and chat for customers worldwide via its suite SDKs, UI Kits, and a no-code widget.

Daily partner Cal.com, a leading open-source alternative to Calendly, has leveraged Daily to power Cal Video and support the building of integrated scheduling and meeting experiences.

These integrations run on a platform with features like interactive live streaming at real-time latency, RTMP output, simulcast, custom recording and composition tools, and powerful analytics, making it easy for app developers to build world-class video experiences in record time.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring our comprehensive AI transcription foundation to Daily’s customer base and enable building of speech-to-text capabilities along with intelligence for use cases like remote collaboration, live events, and telehealth,” said Shadi Baqleh, COO of Deepgram.

Add your favorite applications to Daily Prebuilt, a low-code video call embed solution.

Daily also launched the Prebuilt Integrations API, allowing developers to bring consumer applications into the Daily call experience. Leveraging the Prebuilt Integrations API, developers can seamlessly integrate collaboration products like Miro and Google Docs into the Daily Prebuilt experience, making the platform extensible.

Daily is now available in AWS Marketplace.

In addition to product integrations, Daily is making strategic inroads to simplify discovery and procurement for its customers. Daily launched in AWS Marketplace to provide customers and prospects the ability to quickly evaluate, purchase and redirect their consumption commitments with AWS, all from their AWS Marketplace account. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. It makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For more information, visit Daily’s AWS Marketplace listing.

Leading development agencies partner with Daily to help customers build superior live experiences and get to market fast.

Video is complicated, and Daily solves the complexity behind the development and orchestration of live video experiences, offering abstraction layers that allow developers and teams to focus on their product vision. Daily has inked dozens of partnerships with video-centric development agencies like WebRTC Ventures to accelerate customer time to market and increase confidence in deploying live video and audio applications.

“We have been impressed with the Daily team and their solutions, and we are excited to use it more with our clients. Daily Prebuilt provides a great way to help clients quickly test their product concept with users. Then we can do a more custom and full integration of the Daily video and audio SDKs into their web and mobile applications. This path provides an option for our clients to quickly access a full suite of features that will scale with them as they grow,” said Arin Sime, CEO of WebRTC.Ventures.

“Our mission to power the best live video and audio experiences and partners are integral to our ability to realize and deliver on this vision,” said Ramya Venkateswaran, head of partnerships, Daily. “From development with live video tech stack to delivering a superior product experience across verticals and helping customers meet their time-to-market goals, Daily’s partner ecosystem is committed to supporting our customers.”

Learn more about Daily’s partner program and apply to become a partner at https://www.daily.co/partners/.

Daily builds the next generation of scalable infrastructure and SDKs to make video and audio calls more engaging, connected, and immersive. We provide the global infrastructure that supports the broadest set of use cases imaginable with the highest call quality and reliability. Daily offers multiple ways to build, from our low-code Prebuilt solution, which lets you embed calls with just a few lines of code, to custom experiences with our video SDKs. Backed by YCombinator, Tiger Global, Renegade Ventures, and other leading venture capitalists, thousands of customers, including high-growth startup teams to the enterprise, like Butter, PlanetSpark, HotDoc, and Kumospace, rely on Daily to power video and audio features. The best video experiences run on Daily. Get started: https://docs.daily.co/

