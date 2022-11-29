Dabaran Joins Chicago Zoological Society Associates to Promote Animal Conservation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asad Kausar of Dabaran Inc. has joined the Marketing Committee at Chicago Zoological Society Associates. He brings 15 years of marketing and search engine optimization experience to support CZS through fundraising events, conservation education, and advocating public awareness for the zoo’s animals, research, fieldwork, and education programs.

Associates provide an essential role in assisting CZS and its future, and further define the CZS Associates’ role and responsibilities supporting a leading zoological institution in the 21st century.

“I’m excited to support this volunteer group of dedicated young professionals who share an interest in animals and conservation,” says Kausar. Dabaran believes that working alongside Fortune 500s and SMEs will help CZS reach its membership and fundraising goals. The Associates group also includes members from companies such as Meta, Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, and Morgan Stanley.

“Chicago is home to my family and business, so I see this is an excellent opportunity to give back to our largest cultural institution,” Kausar says of the Brookfield Zoo, which is run by the Chicago Zoological Society. The Zoo opened in 1934 and continues to play a cutting-edge role in animal care and conservation of the natural world.

“In a world that’s seeing natural habitats shrink and animals pushed to the brink of extinction, we must come together to conserve and protect these habitats and their inhabitants,” says Kausar. Dabaran will continue to work with clients, vendors and employees whose conservation goals align with this ethos.

Upcoming 2023 events at the Brookfield Zoo include Holiday Magic, Chicagoland’s longest-running lights festival presented by ComEd and Meijer, with more than 2 million lights and Elite Status Holiday Magic Appreciation Evening, a program that allows members, animal adopters, and donors insider access to some of the exciting behind-the-scenes activities at the Zoo.

Dabaran is a full-spectrum Chicago-based digital marketing agency with deep roots and insight in branding and marketing. We provide customized solutions targeted at improving your presence on and off the web.

Zaira Soto – Media Relations



press@dabaran.com