Daasity Named BigCommerce Certified Partner

Daasity offers data and analytics solutions enabling omnichannel brands to be data-driven

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daasity Inc. today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers access to Daasity’s platform. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate with Daasity through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

“We’re thrilled to expand our offering to the BigCommerce ecosystem. Dassity’s goal from day one has been to help consumer brands become data-driven organizations, which comes down to every team getting the data they need to test, invest, and optimize in their roles,” said Dan LeBlanc, Daasity co-founder and CEO. “Now, we’ve brought our solution to BigCommerce merchants. We can’t wait to see them leverage Daasity to potentially accelerate their analytics, grow more profitably, and build long-term customer relationships.”

The Daasity platform was purpose-built for consumer brands, enabling them to centralize and analyze their BigCommerce, Amazon, retail, wholesale data, as well as data from dozens of tools in the greater commerce ecosystem. With Daasity, brands can build their ideal data environments to make better business decisions, improve their data governance, and future-proof their data strategy regardless of any tool changes or team turnover.

With this announcement, the Daasity and BigCommerce partnership is poised to help merchants take their businesses to the next level by providing them with the data and insights they need to make informed decisions. This partnership will enable merchants to optimize their spending decisions, reduce TCO, and drive growth.

“Our partnership with Daasity further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Daasity shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/daasity/

About Daasity

Daasity enables consumer brands to be data-driven. Built by former merchants, analysts, and engineers, Daasity supports the varied data architecture, analytics, and reporting needs of consumer brands selling via eCommerce, Amazon, retail, and wholesale. Using Daasity, teams across the organization get a centralized and normalized view of all their data, regardless of the tools in their tech stack and how their future data needs may change. For more information about Daasity, our 60+ integrations, and how the platform drives more profitable growth, visit us at Daasity.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Ami Atha



ami@bospar.com