Daasity Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daasity, a data and analytics platform built for omnichannel consumer brands, today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations centralize, visualize, analyze, and report on all brand data.

“To manage a successful business, consumer brands need unified financial, omnichannel sales, marketing, and operations data,” said Dan LeBlanc, Daasity co-founder and CEO. “Daasity’s integration with NetSuite will allow merchants to seamlessly connect all their data, provide deeper insight to teams across the organization, and elevate analytics.”

By unifying NetSuite and Daasity data sources, the new SuiteApp allows merchants to leverage an integrated business system to track real-time gross margins from their website and Amazon, perform in-depth analyses on product hierarchy performance, track and calculate inventory metrics, and reconcile inventory across systems.

“Business visibility is important for merchants to analyze sales, forecast future demand, and improve margins,” said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for omnichannel commerce and helps NetSuite customers make informed decisions to increase efficiency and bolster the bottom line.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Daasity, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about Daasity, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry’s leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Daasity

Daasity is the only platform robust enough to support the varied data architecture and analytics needs of consumer brands selling via eCommerce, digital marketplaces, retail, and wholesale. Multimillion and multibillion dollar brands use Daasity in parts or as a complete data, analytics, and reporting solution. In short, we enable omnichannel brands to be data-driven. For more about Daasity, our 60+ integrations, and how our platform powers more profitable growth for our 1600+ brands, visit us at Daasity.com.

