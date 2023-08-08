D3 Security to Unveil Security Automation Innovations at Black Hat USA 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D3 Security, the security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) vendor that does what others can’t, today announced that it is sponsoring Black Hat USA 2023, bringing its leading Smart SOAR™ platform to one of the world’s most prominent cybersecurity events. D3 Security will be showcasing its unique automation capabilities at Booth 2068 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 9th—10th.





“Enterprise and MSSP security teams are desperate for better security automation, so when they see what we are doing at D3, they understand the value immediately,” said Gordon Benoit, President of D3 Security. “We are coming to the industry’s biggest stage to demonstrate how Smart SOAR closes the detection and response gaps between security tools with expertly built and maintained integrations, cross-stack correlation, and risk-based autonomous triage.”

This is D3 Security’s first time sponsoring Black Hat USA, but the company has been an innovator in SOAR, incident response, and case management for many years. D3’s Smart SOAR platform is a huge leap forward for the security automation market, as evidenced by the fact that more than 70% of D3 Security’s new customers in the past year were replacing an existing SOAR tool.

The tremendous impact of Smart SOAR was illustrated in a recent case study, wherein master MSSP High Wire Networks said that D3 had reduced the number of alerts their analysts had to investigate by more than 99%, among other significant benefits.

Black Hat USA attendees can meet with the D3 team to learn more about how Smart SOAR can help them overcome their cybersecurity challenges, or stop by Booth 2068 for a one-on-one demo.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR™ helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity—including analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos—by transforming separate tools into a unified ecosystem with multi-tier automation, codeless orchestration, robust case management, and environment-wide reporting. Smart SOAR performs autonomous triage and drastically reduces false positives so that enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams can spend more time on real threats.

Contacts

D3 Security

Walker Banerd, Director of Communications and Content



wbanerd@d3security.com