D3 Security Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Finalist for Security Trailblazer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D3 Security today announced it is a Security Trailblazer award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for the Security Trailblazer award on the strength of our Smart SOAR platform and its integration with Microsoft product families including Sentinel, Intune, and Defender. There is a desperate need for smarter solutions to security operations challenges, which is why we work so closely with Microsoft. We’re focused on solving big problems, so that our joint customers around the world can spend their valuable time investigating real incidents,” said Gordon Benoit, President and Founder of D3 Security.

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on April 24, 2023, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 11 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fourth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s security technology.

“I’m very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers’ ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year’s finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It’s my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead.

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

About D3 Security:

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity, such as analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos. D3 Security’s codeless playbooks automate enrichment and remediation tasks, while making it easy for enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams to build, modify, and scale security operations workflows.

