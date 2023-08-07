D-Wave and Davidson Technologies Introduce New Innovations to Advance National Defense Efforts

Collaboration yields new solutions that tackle complex challenges in defense and aerospace sectors

Companies to showcase live demonstration of quantum-hybrid application at Space & Missile Defense Symposium

BURNABY, British Columbia, PALO ALTO, Calif. & HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and Davidson Technologies, Inc., a technology services company that provides innovative engineering, technical and management solutions for the Department of Defense, aerospace and commercial customers, today announced progress in their collaboration to create solutions that advance national defense efforts. In support of the companies’ joint presence at this week’s Space and Missile Defense Symposium, D-Wave and Davidson Technologies revealed that together they have built two applications, focused on interceptor assignment and optimized radar scheduling.





Designed to mitigate potential attacks, the interceptor assignment application is able to take into account a multitude of complex variables, including missile capability in negating threats, balanced allocation of missiles to threats, and availability of resources to help quickly identify the potential defense threats and identify key mitigation tactics. The radar scheduling application efficiently manages the time-limited resources of a phased-array radar system, enabling scheduling of communication with moving objects.

Together, D-Wave and Davidson are working to advance intelligent technology solutions for the defense and aerospace industries, creating applications that could support a variety of mission objectives, including supply chain optimization, logistics management, weapon system optimization, and vehicle routing. D-Wave’s solutions are available now through the company’s Leap™ quantum cloud service and work synergistically with other technologies like high-performance computing and AI/ML.

“During times of military response, speed matters, and our artificial intelligence, powered by D-Wave’s technology, provided an answer much faster than other computational options,” said Major General John W. Holly (USA, Ret.), president, CEO and chairman of Davidson. “Our mission is to deliver advanced, agile technology solutions in defense of our Nation, and together with D-Wave, we’re providing our government customers with critical applications in service to our country.”

“By utilizing emerging and advanced technologies, Davidson is able to provide its customers with unique military implementation and national defense tools,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “We share that spirit of imagining the unimaginable and harnessing the power of technology to keep America safer. We are excited to see advancement in our collaboration and look forward to more robust application development over our multi-year relationship.”

D-Wave and Davidson have been collaborating since August 2022, when the companies entered into a multi-year reseller agreement to allow Davidson to resell D-Wave’s products and services, including the Leap quantum cloud service.

About Davidson Technologies, Inc.

For more than 25 years, Davidson has distinguished itself in the aerospace and missile defense industry with an outstanding reputation for performance excellence. Specifically, the company is recognized for innovation and subject matter expertise dedicated to the mission and the warfighter by designing and delivering advanced, intelligent technology solutions in defense of our Nation.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of D-Wave’s Leap quantum cloud service in this collaboration, and the potential impact of solving such problems, and the role of quantum computing technology in the defense and aerospace industries. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management’s control, including the risk that additional applications may not be developed successfully or at all; general economic conditions and other risks; our ability to expand our customer base and the customer adoption of our solutions; risks within D-Wave’s industry, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges for companies engaged in the business of quantum computing and the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; risks related to the performance of our business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and/or timing thereof; the performance of our products; the effects of competition on our business; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our securities; the risk that our securities will not maintain the listing on the NYSE; and the numerous other factors set forth in D-Wave’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

