D.C. Conference on Housing Affordability, Rent Control, and Homelessness to Host and Hear from National Leaders

Sunday, April 30, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. St. Gregory Hotel

Ads image

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Sunday, April 30th, speakers and panelists from across the country will be in Washington, DC to participate in the Housing Affordability, Rent Control and Homelessness Conference. Experts and advocacy leaders will illustrate how they successfully campaigned for solutions to the affordable housing and homelessness crises at the local, state, and national levels and speak about how they are passing legislation and ballot initiatives to address homelessness, enact and expand rent control, and increase low-income housing.

WHEN:

Sunday April 30, 2023

 

 

TIME:

1:00 PM to 5:00 PM (doors open at 12:30 p.m.)

 

 

WHERE:

St. Gregory Hotel Ballroom – 2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036

 

 

WHO:

Christian Nunez, President, National Organization for Women

 

Will Jawando, Montgomery County Council Member, Author and Civil Rights Attorney

 

Jane Panangaden, Pasadena Tenants Union, Yes on Measure H

 

Bee Rooney, Pasadena Tenants Union, Yes on Measure H

 

Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation

 

Donald Whitehead, Executive Director, National Coalition for the Homeless

 

Susie Shannon, Policy Director, Housing is a Human Right

 

Hon. John Nolte, City Council Member, Pomona, CA

 

Shannon Bennett, Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, Chicago, IL

 

Margaret Kaplan, Housing Justice Center, St. Paul, MN

 

Finny Mathews, Lighthouse Community Ctr., Lynchburg, VA

 

Sandy Rollins, Texas Tenants’ Union, Director

 

Lou Ann White, Louvis Services, Executive Director, New Orleans, LA

 

Mark Fearer, Housing Justice Advocate, Boulder, CO

 

Robert Wilson, Former Assistant Secy. of State North Carolina

About Housing Is A Human Right

Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) is the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). Together with AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF, AHF’s direct housing provider), HHR and HHF advocate for and use a multi-pronged, community-based approach known as the “3 Ps” to address affordable housing and prevent homelessness. The 3Ps include protecting tenants to prevent gentrification, preserving existing affordable housing and producing new affordable housing units.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Ged Kenslea, AHF Senior Director of Communications

323.791.5526 cell, ged.kenslea@ahf.org

Onsite Contact:
Susie Shannon, Housing is a Human Right Policy Director

213.880.3065 cell, Susie.shannon@ahf.org

