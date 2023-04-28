D.C. Conference on Housing Affordability, Rent Control, and Homelessness to Host and Hear from National Leaders

Sunday, April 30, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. St. Gregory Hotel

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Sunday, April 30th, speakers and panelists from across the country will be in Washington, DC to participate in the Housing Affordability, Rent Control and Homelessness Conference. Experts and advocacy leaders will illustrate how they successfully campaigned for solutions to the affordable housing and homelessness crises at the local, state, and national levels and speak about how they are passing legislation and ballot initiatives to address homelessness, enact and expand rent control, and increase low-income housing.

WHEN: Sunday April 30, 2023 TIME: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM (doors open at 12:30 p.m.) WHERE: St. Gregory Hotel Ballroom – 2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036 WHO: Christian Nunez, President, National Organization for Women Will Jawando, Montgomery County Council Member, Author and Civil Rights Attorney Jane Panangaden, Pasadena Tenants Union, Yes on Measure H Bee Rooney, Pasadena Tenants Union, Yes on Measure H Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation Donald Whitehead, Executive Director, National Coalition for the Homeless Susie Shannon, Policy Director, Housing is a Human Right Hon. John Nolte, City Council Member, Pomona, CA Shannon Bennett, Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, Chicago, IL Margaret Kaplan, Housing Justice Center, St. Paul, MN Finny Mathews, Lighthouse Community Ctr., Lynchburg, VA Sandy Rollins, Texas Tenants’ Union, Director Lou Ann White, Louvis Services, Executive Director, New Orleans, LA Mark Fearer, Housing Justice Advocate, Boulder, CO Robert Wilson, Former Assistant Secy. of State North Carolina

About Housing Is A Human Right

Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) is the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). Together with AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF, AHF’s direct housing provider), HHR and HHF advocate for and use a multi-pronged, community-based approach known as the “3 Ps” to address affordable housing and prevent homelessness. The 3Ps include protecting tenants to prevent gentrification, preserving existing affordable housing and producing new affordable housing units.

