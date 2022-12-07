D.A. Davidson Advises Global Leader in Micro-Mobility Services Helbiz on Its Acquisition of Wheels

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Helbiz, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HLBZ) (Helbiz) on its acquisition of Wheels Labs, Inc. (Wheels). Wheels is a leading last-mile, shared electric mobility platform using proprietary vehicles with integrated helmet technology. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the ability to operate by expanding Helbiz’s presence to 67 markets globally, create a more diversified business model, and enhance the financial profile of the company. Wheels is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif.





“We are thrilled to have advised Helbiz on its acquisition of Wheels. This transaction signifies the continued momentum for D.A. Davidson in our focus on the micro-mobility sector. We are impressed by the differentiated form factor offered by Wheels, the unique B2B partnerships it has established, and its existing geographic footprint. We are eager to continue supporting Helbiz as they continue to execute on their growth strategy,” said Eric Rindahl, Managing Director in the Consumer Investment Banking Group at D.A. Davidson.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York, N.Y. the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 60 licenses and cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet-management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,525 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

