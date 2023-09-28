Cyware’s Shashi Nair Recognized as One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN–Cyware, the leader in threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and orchestrated response, is thrilled to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Shashi Nair, NA Partner Director, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2023. Every year, this list honors the people working tirelessly behind the scenes to craft and maintain the channel, sales and marketing programs and processes their company’s partners need to succeed.





The CRN editorial team compiles the list each year to bring well-deserved attention to the best and brightest channel contributors who work outside the spotlight. The selections are based on feedback from industry executives and leading solution providers.

Nair, working closely with our Head of Channels, was responsible for creating Cyware One, our Global Partner Program. The program, which was launched in January 2023 and has earned CRN’s 5-Star Rating for Partner Program Guide, has successfully added 21 strategic partners and MSSPs globally to date. Nair has been instrumental in recruiting and enabling these partners who fit Cyware’s ideal partner profile and are well respected cybersecurity solutions providers. In his current role, he is also responsible for helping the senior channel leadership drive Cyware’s global channel strategy and operations as the company strives to increase partner mindshare and strengthen its channel presence by implementing a Channel First Policy.

“We are proud, although not surprised, to see Shashi recognized by CRN for his tremendous contributions and unwavering dedication to Cyware and our partners,” said Matt Courchesne, Head of Cyware Channel. “His tireless efforts to create valuable, sustainable programs build trust with our partners and ensure they succeed.”

“We are excited to recognize the truly talented group of individuals making smart and strategic decisions every day, behind the scenes,” says Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Thank you to the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, for your indispensable contributions across the channel community.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.

