CyberSaint Security Recognized in Gartner Innovation Insight: Cybersecurity Continuous Control Monitoring

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberSaint, the leader in cyber risk management, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the latest Gartner® report, “Innovation Insight: Cybersecurity Continuous Control Monitoring.” The report highlights the importance of Continuous Control Monitoring (CCM) in today’s rapidly evolving cyber risk landscape and names representative providers offering cutting-edge solutions for security and risk management leaders.

“We believe CyberSaint’s inclusion in this research serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation in the realm of cyber risk management,” said Jerry Layden, Chief Executive Officer at CyberSaint. “We feel that this inclusion signifies our unique approach to delivering solutions that enable organizations to continuously monitor their controls mapped to frameworks and risks, enabling them to optimize their cyber risk posture.”

Key findings from the report outline the importance of this new technology and provide recommendations for CISOs, CIOs, and risk leaders responsible for control management.

Some of the key findings include:

The growing breadth and depth of security and compliance requirements is putting pressure on security and risk management (SRM) leaders and IT operational teams involved in testing and reporting on cybersecurity controls’ effectiveness. Increased attack surfaces due to cloud adoption and new digital business are making security assurance tasks even more arduous, error-prone and incomplete than before. Many security organizations lack the capabilities to continuously monitor and measure their controls’ effectiveness. This lowers the value of those controls overall.

“We are always eager to listen to our customers and partners, and solve their problems with breakthrough approaches,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder of CyberSaint. “We are committed to empowering organizations to proactively navigate the complexities of cyber risk management in the digital age and beyond.”

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint provides the most intuitive, flexible, and real-time platform for cyber risk management. Our platform allows organizations to build a resilient cyber posture by assessing where their cyber risks reside, measuring and quantifying their severity, and expediently mitigating those risks. For more information, please visit: www.cybersaint.io

