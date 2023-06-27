CyberRisk Alliance Acquires LaunchTech Communications

Premier cybersecurity PR agency joins industry’s leading business intelligence, industry events, and marketing services platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity community, has acquired LaunchTech Communications, a leading public relations and communications agency serving fast-paced, global cybersecurity and technology companies.





LaunchTech, founded by Wayne Schepens in 2015, provides a range of services to accelerate growth for early-stage technology companies, creating communications strategies that build awareness and credibility among both technical and non-technical audiences. Wayne Schepens will continue in his current capacity as Managing Director of LaunchTech with ongoing operating responsibility for the business strategy, operations, and his team while lending his decades of cybersecurity experience to CRA.

LaunchTech and its client base will immediately benefit and gain access to CRA’s deep resources and expansive portfolio of marquee media and information brands serving the cybersecurity community, including SC Media, Security Weekly, MSSP Alert, ChannelE2E, and the CRA Business Intelligence Unit – a marketing services, data, and research platform that produces industry-leading intelligence and insights.

LaunchTech’s PR and communications expertise immediately expands CyberRisk Alliance’s go-to-market activation services, offering CRA’s clients a range of strategic services that can stand alone or be easily integrated into end-to-end product offerings, all of which are driven by CRA’s rich data and technology platform connecting sellers with highly qualified and engaged buyers across CRA’s portfolio of brands and products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wayne and the LaunchTech team into the CyberRisk Alliance family. This strategic acquisition aligns with our vision and enhances our ability to offer unique and immense value to our clients,” said Doug Manoni, CyberRisk Alliance’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to enriching the services offered to LaunchTech’s client base with our unparalleled portfolio of go-to-market solutions and services, while also introducing LaunchTech’s services to CRA’s clients.”

“I am honored to announce our relationship with CyberRisk Alliance and forge a path that will benefit so many emerging companies in cybersecurity and beyond,” said Schepens. “The opportunity to combine our core program of public relations, analyst relations, content and messaging development with an engine that will supercharge the support technology companies receive through all stages of growth is immensely exciting.“

“The addition of LaunchTech to CRA’s portfolio will provide our clients new avenues to boost brand awareness, reach critical new audiences, bolster coverage and relationships with industry reporters and analysts, and increase valuation,” said Marcus Witte, Executive Vice President at CRA and head of its Foresight division.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, MSSP Alert, ChannelE2E, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech. Click here to learn more.

About LaunchTech Communications

LaunchTech Communications is a PR agency dedicated to raising brand profiles through detail-oriented, strategic communications programs. We serve fast-paced, global companies that are disrupting high technology markets and challenging traditional thinking. Our veteran team of PR and AR professionals possess unparalleled industry expertise, an extensive body of work and a resolute commitment to produce immediate results while simultaneously laying the groundwork for long-term brand visibility and recognition. As a result of our aggressive and agile execution, our clients are consistently featured in the news as market leaders and thought leaders rising above the noise and ahead of the competition. Click here to learn more.

