CXO Communication Appoints Dani Peroni Managing Director

C-Suite Brand Strategy and Communication Firm Gears Up for Expanded Growth and Impact

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brand–Today CXO Communication, a firm specializing in brand strategy and communication initiatives that advance the C-suite agenda, announced the promotion of Dani Peroni to managing director. In her new role, Peroni will be responsible for championing the delivery of business-led brand and communication services to CXO’s clients. As a member of the senior leadership team, Peroni will play an instrumental role in advancing the firm’s vision and growth strategy and enriching CXO’s culture.

“This is a time of significant opportunity and change for our clients and Dani is that rare leader who can see beyond any near-term challenge and zero in on the place where we can make the biggest difference,” said Kathleen Bowden, CEO of CXO. “She is passionate about her work, fearless in her creativity and unwaveringly kind to our team, clients and partners. I can’t imagine anyone better to collaborate with to drive the next phase of CXO’s growth.”

Peroni brings to her role two decades of experience building branding, marketing and communications strategies for leading brands worldwide. She excels at helping senior leaders advance their business agendas and aspirations. This includes accelerating pivotal market transformations, reaching new customer segments, driving growth and helping employees understand and embrace new business models and strategies.

“Being named CXO’s first managing director is an exciting opportunity to expand my impact on our clients and the firm,” said Peroni. “As I look back at almost eight years at CXO, I’m blown away by the scope and scale of the projects I’ve worked on and the intimate role I’ve had a chance to play in our clients’ business and brand transformations. What an honor! I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

Throughout her career, Peroni’s client partnerships have spanned industries from healthcare to financial services to technology and the arts and academia. Prior to CXO, Peroni held roles at Sullivan, Desgrippes Gobe (now SGK), Landor (now Landor & Fitch) and FCB.

Peroni attended Hamilton College and graduated with majors in Chemistry and Dance. She lives in Westport, Connecticut with her husband and two daughters.

About CXO Communication

CXO Communication is a brand strategy and communication firm that partners with C-Suite leaders to accelerate business strategy through brand. CXO’s brand strategy services help companies articulate who they are, what they do and why it matters and its communication services get those messages out to the audiences that matter most to their success.

