Cvent’s Revamped Partnership Program Bolsters Partner Success Through Robust Training Programs and Specialized Resources & Support

The Company’s Partner ecosystem spans 1,500+ independent software vendors and third-party planners around the world, helping to facilitate critical industry relationships and drive business growth

Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, shared a progress update six months into the launch of its revamped partnership program. The program updates, announced earlier this year at Cvent CONNECT and Cvent CONNECT Europe, were implemented based on direct partner and customer feedback, and will ultimately help Cvent Partners better capitalize on the powerful network effects of Cvent's vast ecosystem and accelerate business growth.





Cvent’s partnership program, which includes its Agency, Alliance and Industry partner programs as well as its Vendor and App Marketplaces, is a core part of the Company’s business. The specialty programs and online marketplaces are purpose-built to help Cvent partners expand market share and improve customer loyalty; while empowering Cvent customers with expanded product functionality, deep technology integrations and greater access to specialty resources and support.

“Gathering feedback from our partners and customers helps us continuously improve and innovate,” said Scott Lockey, Vice President of Partnerships at Cvent. “In addition, we’re firm believers in the notion that ‘a rising tide lifts all boats,’ meaning that, when our partners succeed, we succeed. In this more dynamic post-pandemic environment, supporting a strong meetings and events ecosystem is more important than ever. Cvent is proud to be in a position to offer that support and guidance, and we look forward to continuing to support our partners’ success over the long term.”

Cvent’s partner program is designed to drive partner growth and success through four key areas:

Recognition & continued learning initiatives through specialized partnership support, robust industry training and Cvent product certifications, and event access;

Exposure via Cvent's App and Vendor Marketplaces, enabling broader reach and engagement with Cvent customers and complementary technology partners;

Collaborative sales & marketing strategy to help partners uncover new opportunities, prove value, create co-branded collateral, and win new business;

Direct feedback opportunities enable greater alignment between Cvent and its partners while delivering critical insights that influence product development and enhance partner/client relationships.

“At Wordly, we are incredibly grateful for Cvent’s continued support of and commitment to their partners,” said Dave Deasy, Chief Marketing Officer at Wordly. “Having a global, industry-leading company like Cvent by our side, that can connect us to the right prospects at the right time, has been an important part of our overall success. We have taken full advantage of multiple partner programs, including the Cvent App and Vendor Marketplaces, along with exhibiting at Cvent CONNECT.”

“Cvent’s commitment to partner success is clear in their robust partnership offerings and support,” said Rob Adams, President and Owner of Bishop-McCann. “The specialized training programs and product certifications are helping us stay ahead of the curve, while the opportunities to provide direct feedback have also cemented our satisfaction with the program. Cvent has shown that it shares our values in delivering quality customer care and support. We’re excited to see where that leads us next.”

Follow this link to learn more about becoming a Cvent partner and for more information about program benefits.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

