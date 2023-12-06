Cvent’s Global Head of Events Appointed to Meeting Professionals International’s 2024 International Board of Directors

Cvent’s Rachel Andrews to join the board of the world’s largest professional development organization for the meeting and events industry

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boardofdirectors—Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced that Rachel Andrews, Cvent’s Global Head of Events, has been appointed to Meeting Professionals International’s (MPI) 2024 International Board of Directors (IBOD). A rigorous selection process was used to finalize the 18-seat IBOD, which is the governing body of MPI and is responsible for developing and leading the organization’s strategic plans. It oversees the financial integrity of the organization and monitors performance against achievement of strategy and long-term vision.





“I’m extremely proud and honored to serve on MPI’s 2024 International Board of Directors,” said Andrews. “The meetings and events industry has gone through a radical transformation, and with more ways to connect and engage than ever, our industry is ripe for continued innovation and growth. I look forward to joining this group of esteemed leaders to help further MPI’s important mission to elevate, educate, and support the global meeting and event community.”

“We’re incredibly proud of Rachel’s appointment to MPI’s International Board of Directors. Her addition to the board is a testament to the incredible impact she has made throughout her career within the events industry,” commented Patrick Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Cvent. “Rachel’s wealth of experience, combined with her deep commitment to driving innovation and her passion for empowering those around her, will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of MPI and the meetings and events community at large.”

“I am confident that our slate of directors and trustees for the 2024 term will lead adeptly our community by leaning in to their expertise, rich experience, and business acumen. The newly appointed board members each contribute a depth of knowledge that will help drive the mission of MPI and the MPI Foundation. I am proud of the talent and skill fostered within the MPI community and I congratulate our new board members on their appointment,” said Paul Van Deventer, President and CEO of MPI.

MPI is the world’s largest meeting planner and event planner industry association, offering educational resources, networking opportunities, and professional development programs to empower event professionals and drive their career growth.

Andrews will assume her board seat effective January 1, 2024. To view the full slate of the 2024 MPI International Board of Directors, please see here.

