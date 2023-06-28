Cvent Recognized by SIIA as Best Event Technology Solution

Company’s event marketing & management platform earns prestigious industry recognition

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarTech–Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that it was named the Best Event Technology Solution of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies delivering the most innovative Business Technology products around the world.





“We are truly honored to receive this recognition from SIIA,” said Cvent CMO Patrick Smith. “Being named the Best Event Technology Solution is a testament to our thousands of employees around the world who are deeply committed to driving innovation and helping our customers maximize the impact of their events. Through our best-in-class software solutions and robust education and Cvent Certification programs, we’re empowering planners and marketers to deliver more impactful results from their event programs. This award is further validation of those efforts.”

“The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds were tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning organizations can be found at: https://siia.net/codie/2023-codie-business-technology-winners/

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

