Cvent Prioritizes Event Accessibility with the Completion of Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates (VPATs)

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CVT #GAAD—Cvent, an industry leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, is helping to advance accessibility for the event industry by completing Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates (VPAT®) for several of its event management solutions.

VPATs contain details about the accessibility features of a product or technology and are considered the industry standard for customers and stakeholders looking to prioritize solutions that meet the highest levels of accessibility compliance.

“Events, at their core, are all about bringing people together, but this is only possible when the experience (and supporting technology) are accessible to all,” said David Quattrone, Cvent Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “To maintain transparency and accountability, we have engaged a third-party firm to meticulously document the accessibility features of our most widely used solutions. With over 21,000 global customers and millions of event registrants around the world using Cvent technology each year, Cvent is committed to staying up to date on accessibility standards – and we’ve taken active steps to make this a priority.”

Cvent’s VPATs measure compliance against WCAG 2.1 AA standards, which are guidelines that measure usability for people with disabilities. Keeping up to date with this documentation is a crucial component of Cvent’s larger accessibility efforts, which include robust internal employee training programs and product development planning.

Currently, Cvent has completed VPATs for the following products:

Event Registration

Attendee Hub (Web and mobile app, iOS and Android)

Interactive floor plans within its Event Diagramming product

Additionally, VPATs for other Cvent products, including Cvent Webinar and OnArrival, are currently in development. The Company is actively working towards VPAT completion across its entire event management & marketing platform.

Furthering the Company’s accessibility efforts, Cvent is hosting a webinar today, May 18, at 11:00am, Accessibility and Event Technology: A Beginner’s Guide, in honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day. This special, two-hour event will help break down the essential aspects of accessibility and explain how event planners and marketers can create events that are more inclusive and accessible.

Those who are interested in reviewing Cvent’s VPAT documents can reach out to their dedicated account team (Cvent customers) or contact the company here.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

