Cvent CONNECT, One of the World’s Largest Event & Hospitality Technology Conferences, to be Held in San Antonio, Texas in June 2024

Thousands of industry professionals, including corporate meeting decision-makers, marketers, hospitality leaders and more expected to attend

TYSONS, Va. & SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CventCONNECT—Cvent, a global market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced that its 2024 customer and industry conference will be hosted in San Antonio, Texas from June 10-13. Cvent CONNECT is one of the largest event and hospitality technology conferences in the world, bringing together thousands of professionals to network, collaborate and learn from industry influencers and their peers. Pre-registration for Cvent CONNECT 2024 is available here.





“We know our customers – and the industry at large – look to Cvent to set the bar for innovative technology that maximizes event impact, and Cvent CONNECT is where that innovation comes to life,” said Rachel Andrews, Senior Director, Global Meetings & Events at Cvent. “As any planner knows, location is incredibly important for creating a lasting impression on your attendees. Each year, we carefully consider a destination’s unique offerings, accessibility, cultural intrigue, local attractions and many other criteria, and San Antonio excels across all of them. We are excited to show our Cvent CONNECT attendees a new experience in the city of San Antonio.”

“San Antonio, one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, is thrilled to welcome Cvent CONNECT in June 2024,” said Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio. “As we prepare to host this pre-eminent event for meeting and hospitality professionals, we are eager to offer all attendees an exceptional experience amidst our enchanting Alamo City. With San Antonio’s robust hotel offerings, the iconic Henry B. González Convention Center nestled along the renowned River Walk, our thriving culinary scene, and the warm embrace of our 140,000+ hospitality professionals, we can hardly contain our excitement. We’re excited to showcase to all the Cvent CONNECT attendees our rich history and heritage, but also the forward-thinking dynamism of San Antonio, particularly in our thriving tech sector.”

Learn more about all that San Antonio has to offer for meetings and events here.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

About Visit San Antonio

Visit San Antonio is a 501(c)6 and serves as the sales and marketing arm of San Antonio as a leading leisure and meetings destination. In 2022, San Antonio welcomed approximately 34.8 million visitors. Hospitality is one of the top five industries in the city, contributing $19 billion into the local economy annually and employing more than 140,000 in 2022. More information about Visit San Antonio and the city’s vast offerings can be found at VisitSanAntonio.com.

Contacts

Cvent

Erica Stoltenberg



[email protected]

Visit San Antonio

Dee Dee Poteete



[email protected]