Culture Genesis and Jellysmack Launch $25M Initiative to Boost Underrepresented YouTube Creators

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Culture Genesis and Jellysmack today announced the launch of a new $25M initiative to fuel underrepresented YouTube creators and publishers. The move aims to help close the pay gap and comes at a time where Black creators drive higher media value for marketers but earn 35% less than their non-Black peers, according to a new report from Group Black and Neilsen.

As part of this unique collaboration, Culture Genesis, the largest Black-owned digital video network and owners of All Def, will tap Jellysmack’s unique catalog licensing and financing offerings for YouTube to address the need for more diversity and equitable opportunities in the YouTube content creation sphere, all while accelerating the growth of Culture Genesis’ roster of creator talent.

The partnership strengthens Jellysmack’s support of top creators and aligns with Culture Genesis’ mission to empower BIPOC creators with opportunities and investments to further their growth. Culture Genesis’ network of over 120 leading Black creators will be able to leverage Jellysmack’s financing to level up their own businesses and brands.

For its part, Culture Genesis continues to support and champion diverse creators, paying out over $5M since 2021—3x more revenue than these creators typically receive from YouTube.

Shaun Newsum, co-founder of Culture Genesis said: “Our mission from day one has been to improve the monetization of YouTube content for diverse creators. By teaming up with JellySmack, we’re able to double down on this by providing those same creators with more money to create better content.”

Adam Goldstein, Vice President of JellyFi at Jellysmack, added: “We are proud to join forces with Culture Genesis to help underrepresented creators find new opportunities and growth. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to enabling creators to go bigger. Together, we will create a more inclusive and vibrant creator economy.”

About Culture Genesis

Based in Los Angeles, Culture Genesis is a digital video network for underrepresented creators and publishers. Founded by former Apple executive Cedric J. Rogers and VEVO, MLB Advanced Media alum Shaun Newsum—we build, develop and acquire digital media technology and audiences. For more information, visit https://www.culturegenesis.com.

About Jellysmack

Jellysmack is the global creator company that uses technology to turn the talented video creators of today into the digital icons of tomorrow. Our powerful AI detects the most promising creators and helps skyrocket their social growth through multi-platform distribution, financial backing, and data-driven content production. Jellysmack’s all-encompassing infrastructure provides the world’s best creators with solutions they need to save time, take risks, and maximize their value.

Jellysmack is a trusted growth partner that currently helps hundreds of top creators Go Bigger across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and more. Our elite roster includes names like MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, KallmeKris, Brad Mondo, and PewDiePie.

