CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Returned over $120 million to Shareholders in 2022 including Repurchasing 1.5 Million Shares

Increased Dividend Payout in 2023 by 6%; Marks 10th Consecutive Year of Increased Payout

Substantially Completed Charter Subscriber Migration from a Competitor’s System

2023 Revenue Growth Anticipated to Accelerate; Mid-point of Guidance Implies 5.5% YoY Growth

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Results:

Fourth quarter 2022 financial results:

Total revenue was $289.9 million .

. GAAP operating income was $35.1 million , or an operating margin of 12.1 % , and non-GAAP operating income was $45.2 million , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.8% .

, or an operating margin of , and non-GAAP operating income was , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.66 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.84 .

and non-GAAP EPS was . Cash flows from operations were $54.0 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow of $48.6 million.

Full year 2022 financial results:

Total revenue was $1.09 billion .

. GAAP operating income was $78.7 million , or an operating margin of 7.2% , and non-GAAP operating income was $168.8 million , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.6% .

, or an operating margin of , and non-GAAP operating income was , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of . GAAP EPS was $1.41 and non-GAAP EPS was $3.61 .

and non-GAAP EPS was . Cash flows from operations were $63.6 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow of $26.6 million.

Shareholder Returns:

In November 2022, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $8 million , to shareholders, bringing total 2022 dividends to approximately $34 million .

per share of common stock, or a total of approximately , to shareholders, bringing total 2022 dividends to approximately . In January 2023, CSG’s Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in CSG’s cash dividend, with quarterly payments of $0.28 per share of common stock to be paid in March 2023.

increase in CSG’s cash dividend, with quarterly payments of per share of common stock to be paid in March 2023. During the fourth quarter and full year 2022, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately 384,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $22 million and approximately 1,498,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $88 million, respectively.

“After hitting some headwinds in the first half of 2022, Team CSG delivered strong, healthy revenue growth in the second half, including 6.1% sequential quarter-over-quarter growth in Q4. Further, on the back of our timely Operating Margin Improvement Initiative, we reported non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.6% for full-year 2022. Plus, we continue to return capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, having delivered over $120 million in shareholder remuneration in 2022. On this front, we are also pleased to announce our 10th consecutive year of increasing dividend payout in 2023,” said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. “Looking forward, we anticipate accelerating revenue growth in 2023 coupled with non-GAAP adjusted operating margins in the range of 16.5% to 17.0%.”

Financial Overview (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages): Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Percent Percent 2022 2021 Changed 2022 2021 Changed GAAP Results: Revenue $ 289,876 $ 275,025 5.4 % $ 1,089,752 $ 1,046,487 4.1 % Operating Income 35,072 27,880 25.8 % 78,747 124,186 (36.6 %) Operating Margin Percentage 12.1 % 10.1 % 7.2 % 11.9 % EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.54 22.2 % $ 1.41 $ 2.26 (37.6 %) Non-GAAP Results: Operating Income $ 45,157 $ 40,152 12.5 % $ 168,830 $ 161,713 4.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.8 % 15.6 % 16.6 % 16.5 % EPS $ 0.84 $ 0.83 1.2 % $ 3.61 $ 3.35 7.8 %

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG’s website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $289.9 million, a 5.4% increase when compared to revenue of $275.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenue for the full year 2022 was $1,089.8 million, a 4.1% increase when compared to revenue of $1,046.5 million for the full year 2021. The increases in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG’s revenue management solutions, as the majority of the increases were attributed to organic growth for the full year, resulting mainly from increased payments volumes, conversions of customer accounts onto CSG solutions, and other ancillary services.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.1 million, or 12.1% of total revenue, compared to $27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP operating income for the full year 2022 was $78.7 million, or 7.2% of total revenue, compared to $124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, for the full year 2021. The decrease in full year operating income can be primarily attributed to the $41.4 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges related mainly to an operating margin improvement initiative that began in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.66, as compared to $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP EPS for the full year 2022 was $1.41, compared to $2.26 for the full year 2021. The decrease in full year GAAP EPS is mainly due to the impact of the restructuring and reorganization charges, discussed above.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $45.2 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.8%, compared to $40.2 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 15.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2022 was $168.8 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.6%, compared to $161.7 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.5% for the full year 2021. The increases in non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin can be mainly attributed to the higher revenue along with the margin improvement initiatives, mentioned above.

Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.84 compared to $0.83 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2022 was $3.61 compared to $3.35 for the full year 2021. The increase in full year non-GAAP EPS is mainly due to the higher operating income in 2022, discussed above, favorable foreign currency movements, and lower outstanding shares as a result of share repurchases.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2022 were $150.4 million compared to $147.3 million as of September 30, 2022 and $233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 of $54.0 million and $51.9 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $48.6 million and $47.9 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of $63.6 million and $140.2 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $26.6 million and $113.7 million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG’s financial guidance for the full year 2023 is as follows:

GAAP Measures: Revenue $1,130 – $1,170 million Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.5% – 17.0% EPS $3.35 – $3.65 Adjusted EBITDA $231 – $242 million Free Cash Flow $80 – $120 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG’s website at csgi.com.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items:

CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers;

Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates;

CSG’s ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment;

Continued market acceptance of CSG’s products and services;

CSG’s ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner;

CSG’s ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations;

CSG’s dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry;

CSG’s ability to meet its financial expectations;

Increasing competition in CSG’s market from companies of greater size and with broader presence;

CSG’s ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals;

CSG’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights;

CSG’s ability to conduct business in the international marketplace;

CSG’s ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and

CSG’s business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,365 $ 205,635 Short-term investments 71 28,037 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 150,436 233,672 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 238,653 186,267 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of $5,528 and $4,250 274,189 244,317 Unbilled 52,830 35,802 Income taxes receivable 1,270 6,414 Other current assets 48,577 41,727 Total current assets 765,955 748,199 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $105,466 and $111,244 71,787 73,580 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,687 86,034 Software, net of amortization of $150,337 and $152,283 22,774 29,757 Goodwill 304,036 321,330 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of $120,080 and $114,166 45,417 57,207 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of $30,601 and $32,410 54,735 46,618 Deferred income taxes 26,206 8,584 Other assets 7,956 15,840 Total non-current assets 582,598 638,950 Total assets $ 1,348,553 $ 1,387,149 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 37,500 $ 237,500 Operating lease liabilities 21,012 23,270 Customer deposits 40,472 43,546 Trade accounts payable 47,720 35,397 Accrued employee compensation 68,321 91,115 Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities 237,810 185,276 Deferred revenue 46,033 53,748 Income taxes payable 5,455 398 Other current liabilities 22,886 24,852 Total current liabilities 527,209 695,102 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $2,656 and $3,406 375,469 137,219 Operating lease liabilities 53,207 70,068 Deferred revenue 21,991 19,599 Income taxes payable 3,410 4,058 Deferred income taxes 117 7,752 Other non-current liabilities 11,901 13,107 Total non-current liabilities 466,095 251,803 Total liabilities 993,304 946,905 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding – – Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 31,269 and 32,495 shares outstanding 708 705 Additional paid-in capital 495,189 488,303 Treasury stock, at cost; 38,210 and 36,713 shares (1,018,034 ) (930,106 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, net of tax 1 (6 ) Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (58,830 ) (38,347 ) Accumulated earnings 936,215 916,060 Total CSG stockholders’ equity 355,249 436,609 Noncontrolling interest – 3,635 Total stockholders’ equity 355,249 440,244 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,348,553 $ 1,387,149

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 December 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Revenue $ 289,876 $ 275,025 $ 1,089,752 $ 1,046,487 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below) 150,154 142,026 565,168 543,211 Other operating expenses: Research and development 34,548 35,341 137,913 134,691 Selling, general and administrative 64,185 61,706 238,018 214,694 Depreciation 5,913 6,231 23,598 24,835 Restructuring and reorganization charges 4 1,841 46,308 4,870 Total operating expenses 254,804 247,145 1,011,005 922,301 Operating income 35,072 27,880 78,747 124,186 Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,146 ) (3,708 ) (16,432 ) (14,569 ) Amortization of original issue discount – (671 ) – (3,021 ) Interest and investment income, net 340 79 877 365 Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion – – (7,456 ) – Other, net (999 ) 515 5,045 (6,015 ) Total other (6,805 ) (3,785 ) (17,966 ) (23,240 ) Income before income taxes 28,267 24,095 60,781 100,946 Income tax provision (8,118 ) (6,846 ) (16,721 ) (28,615 ) Net income $ 20,149 $ 17,249 $ 44,060 $ 72,331 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,455 31,628 31,028 31,776 Diluted 30,732 31,939 31,298 32,010 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.55 $ 1.42 $ 2.28 Diluted 0.66 0.54 1.41 2.26

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) Year Ended December 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 44,060 $ 72,331 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation 27,967 24,835 Amortization 48,984 47,966 Amortization of original issue discount – 3,021 Asset impairment 31,761 1,270 Loss on short-term investments and other 18 (294 ) Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion 7,456 – Loss on extinguishment of debt – 132 Loss on acquisition of controlling interest – 6,180 Unrealized foreign currency transactions gains, net (103 ) (424 ) Deferred income taxes (27,627 ) 2,388 Stock-based compensation 27,243 21,400 Subtotal 159,759 178,805 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net (51,005 ) (10,278 ) Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (12,833 ) (1,527 ) Income taxes payable/receivable 9,336 (10,174 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (36,971 ) (15,607 ) Deferred revenue (4,689 ) (996 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 63,597 140,223 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property and equipment (36,991 ) (26,562 ) Purchases of short-term investments – (66,970 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments 27,953 90,452 Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired – (63,626 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,038 ) (66,706 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,969 2,610 Payment of cash dividends (33,475 ) (32,587 ) Repurchase of common stock (96,720 ) (42,253 ) Deferred acquisition payments (2,314 ) – Proceeds from long-term debt 290,000 150,000 Payments on long-term debt (264,801 ) (128,438 ) Payments of deferred financing costs – (3,000 ) Settlement and merchant reserve activity 52,656 20,277 Net cash used in financing activities (51,685 ) (33,391 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,758 ) (2,954 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,884 ) 37,172 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 391,902 354,730 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 389,018 $ 391,902 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for- Interest $ 18,314 $ 12,882 Income taxes 34,671 36,690 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,365 $ 205,635 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 238,653 186,267 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 389,018 $ 391,902

EXHIBIT 1 CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount % of



Revenue Amount % of



Revenue Amount % of



Revenue Charter $ 58,006 20 % $ 57,974 21 % $ 57,332 21 % Comcast 55,383 19 % 53,533 20 % 54,861 20 %

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount % of



Revenue Amount % of



Revenue Charter $ 221,222 20 % $ 221,148 21 % Comcast 214,359 20 % 215,944 21 %

Revenue by Vertical Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 Broadband/Cable/Satellite 53 % 55 % 55 % Telecommunications 20 % 20 % 20 % All other 27 % 25 % 25 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Broadband/Cable/Satellite 54 % 57 % Telecommunications 20 % 19 % All other 26 % 24 % Total revenue 100 % 100 %

Revenue by Geography Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 Americas 86 % 86 % 83 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 9 % 10 % 13 % Asia Pacific 5 % 4 % 4 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Americas 85 % 85 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 11 % 11 % Asia Pacific 4 % 4 % Total revenue 100 % 100 %

EXHIBIT 2



CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.



DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG’s management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

Forecasting and budgeting;

Certain management compensation incentives; and

Communications with CSG’s Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

A more complete understanding of CSG’s underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

Consistency and comparability with CSG’s historical financial results; and

Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;

Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG’s operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

Certain adjustments to CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG’s financial statements in future periods; and

Certain charges excluded from CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG’s cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Exclusions Operating



Income Adjusted



Operating



Margin



Percentage EPS Transaction fees — X — Restructuring and reorganization charges X X X Executive transition costs X X X Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets X X X Transaction-related costs X X X Stock-based compensation X X X Amortization of original issue discount (“OID”) — — X Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment/conversion — — X Gain (loss) on acquisitions or dispositions — — X Unusual income tax matters — — X

