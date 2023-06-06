CSAA Insurance Group Unveils “Boys No More,” Featuring Joey Fatone, Nick Lachey, Joey McIntyre and Wanya Morris

Song “Make it Right” Brings Values of AAA Insurance to Life, Telling Fans and Customers “We’ve Got Your Back”

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Boys No More,” an ultimate boy band combination comprising pop culture icons Joey Fatone from *NSYNC, Nick Lachey from 98 Degrees, Joey McIntyre of New Kids On The Block, and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men, recorded a fun music video, “Make it Right.” The full-length original song, which includes catchy lyrics and an infectious melody, was developed in partnership with CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer – and is sure to be at the top of everyone’s playlist this summer.

“I’ve known these guys for most of my career and we have become friends. When I got the call from CSAA I knew our chemistry would come through in the song and video,” said Joey Fatone. Wanya Morris added, “After we recorded the song, we all felt like we were taking a trip down memory lane while telling the AAA Insurance story.”

“Make it Right” speaks to the company’s commitment to its customers to prevent, prepare for and recover from life’s uncertainties. The full music video is available on YouTube today, with additional behind-the-scenes moments and dance and karaoke challenges featured on Instagram and TikTok @OfficialBoysNoMore.

“Boys No More is the perfect complement to last year’s successful Rick Roll campaign with Rick Astley,” said Linda Goldstein, chief customer experience and marketing officer at CSAA Insurance Group. “We share our customers’ love of nostalgia, and this is a fantastic opportunity to surprise and delight them with an original hit song while reminding them AAA Insurance will always be there during their time of need.”

An ode to boy bands from start to finish, the superstar collaboration was created by experience consultancy Deloitte Digital, with music written, produced, recorded, arranged and mixed by the award-winning Heavy Duty Projects, and video spearheaded by director Calmatic, Grammy award-winning director of the “Old Town Road” video and the 2023 remake of “White Men Can’t Jump.” Mulvi Group/Live Wire Entertainment’s Emmy award winning Joe Mulvihill produced and consulted on the project. The video was produced by Prettybird and choreographed by Emmy nominated creative director and choreographer Jemel McWilliams.

Timed with the start of the summer season, Boys No More is launching on TikTok and Instagram with a dance and karaoke challenge. Fans – new and original – of Fatone, Lachey, McIntyre and Morris can join the excitement surrounding the release of the song and music video by following @OfficialBoysNoMore on Instagram and TikTok using the hashtags #BoysNoMore and #MakeItRight.

This June, fans will also be able to spot the Boys No More tour bus rolling into Baltimore, Philadelphia, Roanoke (Virginia) and Washington DC. Additionally, mobile billboards and stadium advertising will be live in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Hartford, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Tulsa and Washington DC.

“Boys No More was inspired by the lyrics and music videos of boy band songs from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s. Commitment, dedication, keeping promises – these familiar boy band themes mirror the values of CSAA Insurance Group. Creating a fresh song with familiar boy band members became an exciting mix of new and nostalgia,” said Lora Faris and Zac Carroll, creative directors at Deloitte Digital.

