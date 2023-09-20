Cross Country Named to Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces List by Newsweek

Cross Country Among U.S. Companies Recognized for Outstanding Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction in 2023

BOCA, RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment and advisory services firm, today announced its place on the annual list for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® by Newsweek.





A collaboration between Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), the 2023 list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model. The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size.

“Thank you, Newsweek, for selecting Cross Country as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace,” said John A. Martins, President and CEO of Cross Country. “We are honored to receive this recognition, as it is a testament to Cross Country’s supportive and inclusive culture that empowers and inspires our team’s continued passion for our organization.”

The key sentiment areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI, including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Employee sentiments and emotions were used to indicate how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization’s success, ultimately leading to the top 100 final list.

“With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief Newsweek. “The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes.”

“Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. “The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love.”

For the full Newsweek list of 2023’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-america-2023.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 37 years of industry experience and insight. We help clients tackle complex labor-related challenges and achieve high-quality outcomes while reducing complexity and improving visibility through data-driven insights. Diversity, equality, and inclusion is at the heart of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program. It is closely aligned with our core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and stockholders.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

