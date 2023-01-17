Creator Guided Shopping Platform, LTK, Announces Most Loved Products of the Year

- With more than $3.6B in sales through LTK Creators in 2022, LTK is revealing the top products across fashion, beauty, fitness, family and home
- The fourth annual Most Loved Awards introduce the first-ever “Most Loved Shopper Favorites” category for brands and products that continue to be shopper favorites year after year
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the creator guided shopping platform, announced its fourth annual Most Loved Awards, celebrating shoppers’ must-have items across fashion, beauty, fitness, family and home from the past year. Using proprietary LTK Influencer Benchmark™ data to evaluate millions of products curated, shared and recommended by LTK Creators, the top-performing products were selected based on engagement, impressions and sales.
This year, LTK is also unveiling a brand new category – “Most Loved Shopper Favorites” – which showcases the top products and brands that continue to be most loved by our shoppers year after year, like the Lululemon belt bag, Stanley tumbler and more.
From high-waisted jeans and the perfect lounge set to the best running shoes to hit the gym, blankets to spruce up your home and most revitalizing face mask, LTK Creators are searching, curating and sharing the best items for 18 million monthly shoppers on the LTK platform. With over $3.6 billion purchased from LTK Creators in 2022, creators are helping shoppers make purchasing decisions across every category – saving them time and money.
Below are LTK’s Most Loved Awards recipients and most buzz-worthy products from the past year:
Most Loved Shopper Favorites
- QVC – Dyson Airwrap™
- Tarte – Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
- Elemis – Dynamic Resurfacing Pad
- Ulta -Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara
- Lululemon – Everywhere Belt Bag
- Our Place – Always Pan
- Stanley – The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler | 40 Oz
- Anthropologie – Gleaming Primrose Mirror
Most Loved Fashion
- Aerie – Smoothez Padded Scoop Bralette
- Shopbop – AGOLDE The 90’s Pinch Waist Jeans
- Spanx – Faux Leather Leggings
- Amazon – Lveberw Lounge Set
- Express – High Waisted Straight Ankle Jeans
- Abercrombie & Fitch – Mom Shorts
- Walmart – Attitude Unknown Women’s Metallic Button Blazer
- Madewell – Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket
- Revolve – Steve Madden Eldridge Coat
- Strawberry Avocados – Honey Bee Me Nude Sand And White Apple Band
Most Loved Beauty & Personal Care
- QVC – Olaplex Bond Maintenance No.4 Shampoo & No.5 Conditioner
- Sephora – Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
- Kiehl’s – Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask
- T3 – Featherweight 3i
- Colleen Rothschild – Glycolic Acid Peel Pads with Blue Agave
- Saks Fifth Avenue – Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Most Loved Health & Fitness
- Vuori – Cozy Sherpa Jacket
- Nordstrom – On Cloudswift Running Shoe
- DSW – Adidas Retrorun Sneaker
- Outdoor Voices – The Exercise Dress
Most Loved Home
- Arhaus – Finnley Sideboard
- Wayfair – Tilly Upholstered Bed
- The Styled Collection – Checkered Buttery Blanket
- Walmart – Better Homes and Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
- StyleMe by Guided Home Design – Rope Me In Bar + Counter Stool
Most Loved Family
- Nordstrom – Nuna RAVA™ Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat
- Bloomingdale’s – UPPAbaby Vista V2 Stroller
- Etsy – Large Acrylic Calendar
- Pottery Barn Kids – Paxton Manual & Power Swivel Glider Recliner
For more information on LTK’s Most Loved Awards, please visit: company.shopltk.com/most-loved-2022. Also, download the LTK shopping app from the App Store or Google Play.
About LTK
As the founder of creator guided shopping, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. World premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $3.6 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Creator Shop profiles. Today, more than 18 million consumers turn to LTK Creator Shops in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.
