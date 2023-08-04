Creative Media & Community Trust Announces Date for Its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT; TASE: CMCT) (“CMCT”) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, August 10, 2023.





A conference call is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss CMCT’s financial results and business. The call will be hosted by Chief Investment Officer Shaul Kuba, Chief Executive Officer David Thompson, Chief Financial Officer Barry Berlin, and Portfolio Oversight Steve Altebrando.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

WEBCAST: Go to www.creativemediacommunity.com and select the “Investors” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register and test your connection. PHONE: 1-844-763-8274 (Domestic) or 1-412-717-9224 (International) REPLAY: An archived replay of the call will be available for 90 days on a webcast link located on the Investors section of our website.

