Creativ Strategies Appoints Sara Yazdani as Director of Media & Entertainment PR

Creativ Strategies has appointed Sara Yazdani as Director of Media & Entertainment PR. In her new role, Sara is responsible for overall strategic planning and running the day-to-day PR campaigns for the company's roster of clients, managing a team, supporting the CEO Wes Morton, and marketing the company's line of services. With direct support from Associate Consultant Bree Doldron, Sara spearheads campaign development, including brand expansion, thought leadership opportunities, and media outreach efforts.









“Sara embodies the talent I look for at Creativ Strategies — smart, curious, passionate, with a track record of success. Her expertise across video games, music, advertising, tech and media make her an ideal fit for our growing company. I can’t wait to build the next great marketing firm with her,” said Wes Morton, Founder and CEO of Creativ Strategies.

“I am ecstatic to join Creativ Strategies under the leadership of Wes Morton. It is an honor to work alongside a talented team that drives with creativity and innovation,” Yazdani said. “I look forward to leading PR initiatives for the incredible roster of clients Wes has fostered — sharing their stories with the world.”

Sara adds a vast range of expertise not only in traditional PR & marketing, but in partnership, promotional, digital, and influencer marketing. Her over decade long career includes stints at The Walt Disney Company, Recording Academy, PMK*BNC and BIZ 3. She’s led initiatives for global brands such as Disney, Star Wars, Samsung, Google, Techstars, Grammys, and more, garnering millions of media impressions.

Sara holds a bachelor’s degree from Alverno College. She resides in LA with her dog, Lucy, and she enjoys singing in the Disney Choir during the holiday season.

About Creativ Strategies:

Creativ Strategies advances the next generation of media and tech brands through inventive marketing and tech solutions. A full-service, independent marketing consultancy and studio, Creativ Strategies improves marketing teams by filling expertise gaps, reviewing marketing plans, supporting departments, and providing comprehensive strategies. The company operates a dedicated network of senior marketing consultants across several disciplines including: creative, copywriting, partnerships, public relations, search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimization (SEO), paid media, analytics, data visualization, and attribution. Visit CreativStrategies.com for more.

